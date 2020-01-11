Grizz Shut out in Wichita 3-0

Wichita, Kansas - Wichita Thunder goaltender Mitch Gillam had a 32 save shutout and forward Jason Salvaggio scored 2 goals as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

It was the first time the Grizz were shut out since November 3rd vs Idaho in a 1-0 loss. It was also the first time the Thunder have defeated the Grizzlies this season as Utah had won each of the first 3 season meetings, outscoring Wichita 18 to 4.

Grizz goaltender Mason McDonald stopped 16 of 17 shots in the loss. The only goal he allowed was a Jason Salvaggio goal 6:57 into the first period. It stayed a 1-0 contest until Salvaggio scored an empty net goal with 1:03 left in regulation. Spencer Dorowicz added an empty net goal with 4 seconds left to complete the scoring.

The Grizzlies continue their road trip on Saturday night at BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Face-off is at 6:05 pm MT. You can hear the game on Classic Country 1370 AM and you can see the game on ECHL.TV. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on Friday, January 13th vs Wichita. It's Singles Night where you can get a $10 corner ticket and get seated among other singles. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

