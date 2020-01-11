Mercier's Hat Trick Propels IceMen to 7-3 Win over Atlanta

DULUTH, GA - Pierre-Luc Mercier netted a hat trick to guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena Friday night.

Atlanta assumed a 2-0 edge early in the second period on a tally by Derek Nesbitt.

However, Pierre-Luc Mercier netted the first of his three goals on the night at 8:09 of the second period to put Jacksonville on the board. Mercier's tally sparked a five-goal outburst for the Icemen in the second period, scoring all five goals in a span of 5:58. The torrid middle frame for the Icemen propelled them to a 5-2 lead at the second intermission.

Atlanta grabbed a goal four minutes into the third to pull within two, but Mercier would complete the hat trick bid with a wrist shot that clipped off the skate of goaltender Ben Halford and into the net for the tally.

Luke Shiplo added a seventh Icemen tally in the final minute of regulation to secure a commanding 7-3 win for Jacksonville.

Emerson Clark finished with two assists, while Dajon Mingo, Crag Martin and Wacey Rabbit also scored for the Icemen in the win.

The Icemen are back in action on home ice on Saturday as they battle the Brampton Beast at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive an Icemen hat! There will also be a special announcement during the first intermission.

