K-Wings Take Third Period Lead, Fall Late in Allen

January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





ALLEN, TX - A series of third period lead changes swung into the Allen Americans (26-7-6-1) favor as the Americans beat the Kalamazoo Wings (12-18-4-0), 6-4 Saturday at Allen Event Center.

A physical first period saw just seven combined shots in the first 13 minutes of play. Kalamazoo struck first on its second power play, when Zach Diamantoni centered a pass across the slot to a wide-open Aaron Thow. Wasting no time, Thow ripped a wrist shot under the crossbar to make it 1-0.

The Americans tied the game with just under one minute remaining in the opening frame, as Olivier Archambault set up Gabriel Gagne for a tap-in as Gagne was cutting to the net. The K-Wings held a 9-6 shots advantage after 20 minutes.

Allen capitalized on an early four-minute power play in the second period when Jared VanWormer threw a pass from the corner to the backdoor for Stepan Falkovsky, who shot a one-timer past Jake Hildebrand. The K-Wings goaltender previously stopped seven shots on that power play and finished the period with 18 saves on 20 attempts.

Alex Guptill gave the Americans a 3-1 lead when he scooped up a loose puck at the top of the left circle and floated a shot into the top of the net. Kalamazoo answered 16 seconds later, when Kyle Blaney tipped a point shot from Ian Edmondson past Dereck Baribeau. Matheson Iacopelli appeared to tie the game late in the period on a tic-tac-toe passing play, but the goal was waived off upon video review, as it was determined Iacopelli kicked the puck into the net.

During a wild third period, Ben Wilson tied the game for Kalamazoo when his point shot made it through traffic and into the top of the net. The K-Wings then went back in front with their second power play goal of the game, as Zach Saar jammed home a loose puck from the edge of the crease.

After a series of penalties midway through the final stanza, the Americans tied things up at 4-4, when Gagne scored his second of the game. Allen then pulled ahead 5-4 on the fourth lead change of the game when Brett Pollock sent a shot from the point that deflected off of a body and past Hildebrand 1:26 after Gagne's goal.

An empty net goal from Gagne completed his hat trick and sealed Allen's 6-4 win.

