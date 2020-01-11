ECHL Transactions - January 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 11, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Beau McCue, F

Jacksonville:

Regan Nagy, F

Norfolk:

Danny Tirone, G

South Carolina:

Zach Urban, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Freddy Gerard, F activated from reserve

Allen:

Add Dereck Baribeau, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)

Fort Wayne:

Add Cole Kehler, G activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jay Dickman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Bobby Lynch, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Michael McNiven, G assigned from Laval by Montreal (a.m.)

Orlando:

Add Richie Boyd, D activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Reading:

Delete Eric Knodel, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D loaned to Cleveland

Tulsa:

Add Jared Thomas, F added to active roster (trade to Florida voided)

Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

