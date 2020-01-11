ECHL Transactions - January 11
January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 11, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Beau McCue, F
Jacksonville:
Regan Nagy, F
Norfolk:
Danny Tirone, G
South Carolina:
Zach Urban, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Freddy Gerard, F activated from reserve
Allen:
Add Dereck Baribeau, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)
Fort Wayne:
Add Cole Kehler, G activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jay Dickman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Bobby Lynch, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve
Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Michael McNiven, G assigned from Laval by Montreal (a.m.)
Orlando:
Add Richie Boyd, D activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Reading:
Delete Eric Knodel, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D loaned to Cleveland
Tulsa:
Add Jared Thomas, F added to active roster (trade to Florida voided)
Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
