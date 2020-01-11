D Eric Knodel Recalled by Phantoms

January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Saturday defenseman Eric Knodel has been recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley. The reigning ECHL Defenseman of the Year ranks third in the league among blueliners with 22 assists and sixth in points (26). Knodel registered a helper and a plus-two rating in the Royals' 5-2 victory Friday vs. Wheeling. The point was his 200th in the ECHL.

Ten of his assists have come on the power play, which is tied for first in the ECHL for defensemen.

A sixth-year professional, Knodel generated an ECHL-defensemen-best 17 goals last season while ticking in 53 points for the Cincinnati Cyclones. He was named an ECHL All-Star in 2017 and won the skills competitions' hardest shot award (96 MPH).

Knodel last played in the AHL in 2017-18 with Rochester (6 GP). A 2009 5th-round selection of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Knodel saw AHL action in parts of his first three seasons pro and has 39 career AHL games on his docket (10a, 10 PIM).

The West Chester, PA native played in the preseason with the Phantoms and was loaned to Reading Oct. 1.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Fri Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack (4-for-$48 game | Opioid Awareness Night): 4 tickets, 4 sodas and 4 burgers for $48 by calling 610-898-7825 | $1 Sprite beverage special | Toiletry Drive | DVD Drive

Sun., Jan. 19 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester ($1 Deal Day): $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Nachos, $1 Sodas | $2 Kids Tickets (12 and younger) | 1 free Applebee's Meal and free kids ticket if you present a report card with an "A" grade on it

Mon., Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Jersey Giveaway | MLK Day): First 1,000 kids receive a kids jersey | Free Parking from Reading Parking Authority | Kids are off from school on MLK Day | 1 kids ticket, 1 guaranteed kids jersey, 1 hat, 1 Applebee's kids meal ($15) | Kids Club Game| Postgame team meet-and-greet on the ice

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.