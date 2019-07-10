Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2019-20 Schedule
July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' full 2019-20 schedule was released today by the American Hockey League, featuring all 38 of their home games to be played at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Under the guidance of new head coach Mike Vellucci, the Penguins will play a 76-game regular season schedule (38 home/38 road) featuring games against 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and an additional two opponents from the Western Conference. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton remains a member of the eight-team Atlantic Division, along with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Charlotte Checkers, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Springfield Thunderbirds. The Penguins will meet division foes 52 times (26 home/26 road) with their remaining 24 games coming against clubs in the North Division (eight home/eight road) and Central Division (four home/four road).
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 5 by visiting a bitter rival, the Hershey Bears. As it was revealed on yesterday, the Penguins will host their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12, when they face off with the Utica Comets at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
The Penguins have added two new opponents to their schedule this season, both of which come from the Western Conference. The Central Division's San Antonio Rampage and Texas Stars will visit Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton for two-game sets in October and December, respectively. The Penguins will then return the favor by traveling down to the Lone Star State in January. This season marks the first time the Penguins and Rampage will go head-to-head since February 6, 2009, a game in which Wilkes-Barre/Scranton walked away with a thrilling, 4-3 overtime victory. The Penguins' and Stars' showdown at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Dec. 6 will be the first ever meeting between the two clubs.
Twenty-nine of the Penguins' 38 home games this season will take place on weekends, with 12 home dates on Friday, 15 on Saturday and two Sunday matinées. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will also be active during the holidays in the first half of the season, hosting home games the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 27 vs. Lehigh Valley), the first game back after the Christmas break (Dec. 27 vs. Lehigh Valley) and a New Year's Eve afternoon game against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's longest homestand of the 2019-20 season is six games, starting with the New Year's Eve tilt with the Thunderbirds and ends on Jan. 11 against Hartford. Immediately after that homestand, the Penguins will embark on a season-high six-game road trip in January, including their visits to Texas, San Antonio and the defending Calder Cup Champions, the Charlotte Checkers.
The Penguins' full 2019-20 schedule is listed below.
Season ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2019-20 season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS 2019-20 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
(Home Games in BOLD, All Times EST)
Day Date Time (ET) Visiting Team Home Team
Sat Oct. 5 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Fri Oct. 11 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Sat Oct. 12 7:05 p.m. Utica vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sun Oct. 13 5:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Wed Oct. 16 7:05 p.m. Binghamton vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Oct. 19 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport
Wed Oct. 23 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Binghamton
Fri Oct. 25 7:05 p.m. San Antonio vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Oct. 26 7:05 p.m. San Antonio vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Nov. 1 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Sat Nov. 2 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield
Wed Nov. 6 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Fri Nov. 8 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Utica
Sat Nov. 9 7:05 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed Nov. 13 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Nov. 15 7:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Nov. 16 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Nov. 22 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield
Sat Nov. 23 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed Nov. 27 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Nov. 29 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Sat Nov. 30 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Dec. 6 7:05 p.m. Texas vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Dec. 7 7:05 p.m. Texas vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sun Dec. 8 5:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Wed Dec. 11 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Rochester
Sat Dec. 14 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland
Sun Dec. 15 1:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland
Wed Dec. 18 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Dec. 20 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Dec. 21 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport
Fri Dec. 27 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Dec. 28 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Tue Dec. 31 3:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Jan. 3 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Jan. 4 7:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed Jan. 8 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Jan. 10 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Jan. 11 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed Jan. 15 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Texas
Fri Jan. 17 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Texas
Sat Jan. 18 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. San Antonio
Tue Jan. 21 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. San Antonio
Fri Jan. 24 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Sat Jan. 25 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Fri Jan. 30 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Feb. 1 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed Feb. 5 7:05 p.m. Binghamton vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Feb. 7 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Feb. 8 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed Feb. 12 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford
Fri Feb. 14 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence
Sat Feb. 15 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport
Fri Feb. 21 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Feb. 22 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford
Sun Feb. 23 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence
Wed Feb. 26 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Feb. 28 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Syracuse
Sat Feb. 29 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Fri Mar. 6 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Binghamton
Sat Mar. 7 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sun Mar. 8 3:05 p.m. Binghamton vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed Mar. 11 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Fri Mar. 13 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Sat Mar. 14 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Wed Mar. 18 7:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Mar. 20 7:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Mar. 21 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Mar. 27 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Binghamton
Sat Mar. 28 7:05 p.m. Rochester vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri Apr. 3 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat Apr. 4 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford
Sun Apr. 5 3:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed Apr. 8 6:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence
Fri Apr. 10 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield
Sat Apr. 11 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
GAMES BY DAY OF THE WEEK GAMES BY MONTH
Home Road Total Home Road Total
Monday 0 0 0 October 4 5 9
Tuesday 1 1 2 November 7 6 13
Wednesday 8 7 15 December 6 6 12
Thursday 0 0 0 January 6 6 12
Friday 12 13 25 February 6 7 13
Saturday 15 13 28 March 6 5 11
Sunday 2 4 6 April 3 3 6
GAMES vs. OPPONENTS (Home/Road)
Atlantic Division North Division Central Division
Bridgeport (3/3) Binghamton (3/3) San Antonio (2/2)
Charlotte (2/2) Cleveland (2/2) Texas (2/2)
Hartford (3/3) Rochester (1/1)
Hershey (6/6) Syracuse (1/1)
Lehigh Valley (6/6) Utica (1/1)
Providence (3/3)
Springfield (3/3)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2019
- Heat Sign Three Players to AHL Contracts - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Senators Unveil 2019-20 Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Condors Reveal 2019-20 Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Chicago Wolves Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Hershey Bears
- Stars Release Full 2019-20 Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 Regular-Season Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2019-20 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Gulls 2019-20 Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Sound Tigers Reveal 2019-20 Schedule - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Heat Announce 2019-20 AHL Regular Season Game and Promotional Schedules - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - San Antonio Rampage
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2019-20 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Launch 20th Season Celebration, Reveal 2019-20 Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Announce 2019-20 Schedule of Games - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Release 2019-20 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ontario Reign Release 2019-20 Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Release 2019-20 Schedule and Opening Weekend Hat Trick to Benefit the Tomorrow Fund - Providence Bruins
- Springfield Thunderbirds Unveil 2019-20 Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces 2019-20 Schedule - AHL
- Comets 2019-20 Schedule Unveiled - Utica Comets
- Devils Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Binghamton Devils
- Belleville Signs Dougherty to AHL Deal - Belleville Senators
- BGH Foundation Fundraising Making a Difference in the Community - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Receive Ticket Awards - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Columbus Blue Jackets Re-Sign Center Justin Scott to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.