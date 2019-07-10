Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2019-20 Schedule

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' full 2019-20 schedule was released today by the American Hockey League, featuring all 38 of their home games to be played at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Under the guidance of new head coach Mike Vellucci, the Penguins will play a 76-game regular season schedule (38 home/38 road) featuring games against 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and an additional two opponents from the Western Conference. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton remains a member of the eight-team Atlantic Division, along with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Charlotte Checkers, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Springfield Thunderbirds. The Penguins will meet division foes 52 times (26 home/26 road) with their remaining 24 games coming against clubs in the North Division (eight home/eight road) and Central Division (four home/four road).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 5 by visiting a bitter rival, the Hershey Bears. As it was revealed on yesterday, the Penguins will host their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12, when they face off with the Utica Comets at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have added two new opponents to their schedule this season, both of which come from the Western Conference. The Central Division's San Antonio Rampage and Texas Stars will visit Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton for two-game sets in October and December, respectively. The Penguins will then return the favor by traveling down to the Lone Star State in January. This season marks the first time the Penguins and Rampage will go head-to-head since February 6, 2009, a game in which Wilkes-Barre/Scranton walked away with a thrilling, 4-3 overtime victory. The Penguins' and Stars' showdown at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Dec. 6 will be the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

Twenty-nine of the Penguins' 38 home games this season will take place on weekends, with 12 home dates on Friday, 15 on Saturday and two Sunday matinées. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will also be active during the holidays in the first half of the season, hosting home games the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 27 vs. Lehigh Valley), the first game back after the Christmas break (Dec. 27 vs. Lehigh Valley) and a New Year's Eve afternoon game against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's longest homestand of the 2019-20 season is six games, starting with the New Year's Eve tilt with the Thunderbirds and ends on Jan. 11 against Hartford. Immediately after that homestand, the Penguins will embark on a season-high six-game road trip in January, including their visits to Texas, San Antonio and the defending Calder Cup Champions, the Charlotte Checkers.

The Penguins' full 2019-20 schedule is listed below.

Season ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2019-20 season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS 2019-20 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

(Home Games in BOLD, All Times EST)

Day Date Time (ET) Visiting Team Home Team

Sat Oct. 5 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Fri Oct. 11 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Sat Oct. 12 7:05 p.m. Utica vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sun Oct. 13 5:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Wed Oct. 16 7:05 p.m. Binghamton vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Oct. 19 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport

Wed Oct. 23 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Binghamton

Fri Oct. 25 7:05 p.m. San Antonio vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Oct. 26 7:05 p.m. San Antonio vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Nov. 1 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Sat Nov. 2 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield

Wed Nov. 6 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Fri Nov. 8 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Utica

Sat Nov. 9 7:05 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed Nov. 13 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Nov. 15 7:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Nov. 16 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Nov. 22 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield

Sat Nov. 23 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed Nov. 27 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Nov. 29 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Sat Nov. 30 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Dec. 6 7:05 p.m. Texas vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Dec. 7 7:05 p.m. Texas vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sun Dec. 8 5:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Wed Dec. 11 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Rochester

Sat Dec. 14 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland

Sun Dec. 15 1:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland

Wed Dec. 18 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Dec. 20 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Dec. 21 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport

Fri Dec. 27 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Dec. 28 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Tue Dec. 31 3:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Jan. 3 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Jan. 4 7:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed Jan. 8 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Jan. 10 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Jan. 11 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed Jan. 15 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Texas

Fri Jan. 17 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Texas

Sat Jan. 18 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. San Antonio

Tue Jan. 21 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. San Antonio

Fri Jan. 24 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Sat Jan. 25 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Fri Jan. 30 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Feb. 1 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed Feb. 5 7:05 p.m. Binghamton vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Feb. 7 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Feb. 8 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed Feb. 12 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford

Fri Feb. 14 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence

Sat Feb. 15 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport

Fri Feb. 21 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Feb. 22 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford

Sun Feb. 23 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence

Wed Feb. 26 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Feb. 28 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Syracuse

Sat Feb. 29 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Fri Mar. 6 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Binghamton

Sat Mar. 7 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sun Mar. 8 3:05 p.m. Binghamton vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed Mar. 11 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Fri Mar. 13 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Sat Mar. 14 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Wed Mar. 18 7:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Mar. 20 7:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Mar. 21 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Mar. 27 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Binghamton

Sat Mar. 28 7:05 p.m. Rochester vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri Apr. 3 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat Apr. 4 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford

Sun Apr. 5 3:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed Apr. 8 6:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence

Fri Apr. 10 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield

Sat Apr. 11 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

GAMES BY DAY OF THE WEEK GAMES BY MONTH

Home Road Total Home Road Total

Monday 0 0 0 October 4 5 9

Tuesday 1 1 2 November 7 6 13

Wednesday 8 7 15 December 6 6 12

Thursday 0 0 0 January 6 6 12

Friday 12 13 25 February 6 7 13

Saturday 15 13 28 March 6 5 11

Sunday 2 4 6 April 3 3 6

GAMES vs. OPPONENTS (Home/Road)

Atlantic Division North Division Central Division

Bridgeport (3/3) Binghamton (3/3) San Antonio (2/2)

Charlotte (2/2) Cleveland (2/2) Texas (2/2)

Hartford (3/3) Rochester (1/1)

Hershey (6/6) Syracuse (1/1)

Lehigh Valley (6/6) Utica (1/1)

Providence (3/3)

Springfield (3/3)

