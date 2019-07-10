Iowa Wild Announces Full 2019-20 Schedule

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the complete 2019-20 schedule.

For the fifth consecutive season and sixth time in the last seven campaigns, the Wild will open the season at Wells Fargo Arena as Iowa hosts the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. The game is the first of four home games for the Wild to start the season, followed by a season-long seven-game road trip with stops in Manitoba, Tucson, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Rockford. The longest homestand for the Wild is a nine-game stretch from Jan. 24 - Feb. 15.

The 2019-20 season consists of 76 games - 38 at Wells Fargo Arena and 38 road contests. Iowa's home schedule features 28 weekend games (11 on Friday, 11 on Saturday and six on Sunday) and 10 weekday contests (one on Monday, five on Tuesday, three on Wednesday and one on Thursday). Three months (November, January and February) feature seven home games, the most in any month, while April only has two contests at Wells Fargo Arena, the fewest. December and January contain the most total games with 13 each, while April has the fewest with six.

The Wild will play 52 games (26 home, 26 road) against Central Division rivals and 24 games (12 home, 12 road) against the Pacific Division. Iowa plays Chicago, Manitoba, Rockford, San Antonio and Texas eight times (four home, four road), Grand Rapids and Milwaukee six times (three home, three road) and Bakersfield, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton and Tucson four times (two home, two road).

The full 2019-20 Iowa Wild schedule is attached and a detailed breakdown of the schedule is below. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting iowawild.com or calling the Iowa Wild offices at 515-564-8700. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Schedule Breakdown

Start Times at Home:

Monday - Friday: 7:00 p.m.

*Thursday, November 7: 10:30 a.m. (Wild About Education).

*Tuesday, December 31: 2:00 p.m. (New Year's Eve)

*Monday, January 20: 12:00 p.m. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Saturdays: 7:00 p.m. (5x), 6:00 p.m. (5x), 12:30 p.m. (1x)

Sundays: 5:00 p.m. (1x), 3:00 p.m. (5x)

Total Weekday Games (Monday-Thursday) Home/Away: 22 (10/12)

Total Weekend Games (Friday-Sunday) Home/Away: 54 (28/26)

Central Division Games (Home/Away): 52 (26/26)

Pacific Division Games (Home/Away): 24 (12/12)

Monthly Breakdown (Home/Away):

October: 9 (4/5)

November: 12 (7/5)

December: 13 (6/7)

January: 13 (7/6)

February: 12 (7/5)

March: 11 (5/6)

April: 6 (2/4)

First 38 Games Home/Away: 18/20

Last 38 Games Home/Away: 20/18

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

