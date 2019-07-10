Phantoms Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule
July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are happy to announce the full schedule for the 2019-20 regular season.
The Phantoms have reloaded the roster with some top-end veterans and highly-anticipated rookies and will kick off the season at PPL Center on Saturday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Providence Bruins. The fun won't stop there as the Lehigh Valley fans will get to see a lot of their Phantoms early, with the teams first five games being played in Allentown.
During the 2019-20 season Lehigh Valley will again faceoff against their Keystone State rivals the Hershey Bears and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins a total of 12 times (six at home and six away) each. The first meeting against each take place in an exciting rivalry weekend, just the second week of the season, as the Atlantic Division foes will travel to Lehigh Valley for an October 11 matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and a clash with the Hershey Bears on October 12.
The Phantoms first road game will be a tough test, as they travel to Charlotte for a pair of games on October 25 and 26 against the defending Calder Cup Champions, the Charlotte Checkers.
"We're thrilled to release the schedule for this upcoming season," Phantoms Executive Vice President Chris Porreca said. "It features plenty of the fans' favorite rivalries and we'll also have a number of prime weekend dates to give the Lehigh Valley faithful the best opportunity to continue creating a true home-ice advantage at the jam-packed PPL Center."
More than 86 percent of the Phantoms' home games (33 of 38 total home games) this season will be played on weekend dates, including 15 Saturday contests, 14 Friday showdowns and four Sunday games. Fans in the Lehigh Valley helped pack PPL Center for 15 standing room-only sellouts during the 2018-19 season and have now produced 93 total regular season standing room-only sellouts through the first five seasons in the Lehigh Valley.
The only way to secure your seats today is through a Phantoms season ticket package. Those packages, which are on sale now, come in a wide variety of options including full-season, 21-game and 13-game plans that all have amazing benefits. In addition, group tickets will go on sale Monday, July 15 but you can call now to receive priority access. For more information about season tickets, or to purchase, call the Phantoms Ticket Office at 610-224-GOAL (4625). Tickets for individual games will go on sale to the general public at a later date.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2019-20 Home Schedule - All Games at PPL Center
Regular Season
Saturday, October 5, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins - OPENING NIGHT!
Friday, October 11, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, October 12, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, October 18, 2019 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Saturday, October 19, 2019 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, November 1, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 9, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Friday, November 22, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, November 23, 2019 (7:05) Belleville Senators
Friday, November 29, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 30, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, December 6, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, December 14, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, December 28, 2019 (7:05) Utica Comets
Sunday, December 29, 2019 (3:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, January 11, 2020 (7:05) Laval Rocket
Sunday, January 12, 2020 (3:05) Cleveland Monsters
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (7:05) Syracuse Crunch
Friday, January 17, 2020 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Saturday, January 18, 2020 (7:05) Rochester Americans
Friday, February 7, 2020 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Sunday, February 9, 2020 (3:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, February 14, 2020 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Saturday, February 15, 2020 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, February 28, 2020 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, February 29, 2020 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Friday, March 6, 2020 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Sunday, March 8, 2020 (3:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, March 13, 2020 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday March 14, 2020 (7:05) Toronto Marlies
Friday, March 20, 2020 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 21, 2020 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters
Friday, April 3, 2020 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Saturday, April 4, 2020 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2019-20 Home and Away Schedule - HOME GAMES IN BOLD
*All times are Lehigh Valley times
Regular Season
Saturday, October 5, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins - OPENING NIGHT!
Friday, October 11, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, October 12, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, October 18, 2019 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Saturday, October 19, 2019 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, October 25, 2019 (7:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, October 26, 2019 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Friday, November 1, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 2, 2019 (7:00) at Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Sunday, November 3, 2019 (5:00) at Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 9, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Sunday, November 10, 2019 (5:00) at Hershey Bears
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 (10:35AM) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, November 15, 2019 (7:05) at Binghamton Devils
Saturday, November 16, 2019 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Friday, November 22, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, November 23, 2019 (7:05) Belleville Senators
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, November 29, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 30, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, December 6, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, December 7, 2019 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, December 13, 2019 (7:15) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, December 14, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, December 15, 2019 (5:00) at Hershey Bears
Saturday, December 21, 2019 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, December 22, 2019 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Friday, December 27, 2019 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, December 28, 2019 (7:05) Utica Comets
Sunday, December 29, 2019 (3:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, January 3, 2020 (7:30) at Laval Rocket
Saturday, January 4, 2020 (7:00) at Belleville Senators
Sunday, January 5, 2020 (4:00) at Toronto Marlies
Friday, January 10, 2020 (7:00) at Utica Comets
Saturday, January 11, 2020 (7:05) Laval Rocket
Sunday, January 12, 2020 (3:05) Cleveland Monsters
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (7:05) Syracuse Crunch
Friday, January 17, 2020 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Saturday, January 18, 2020 (7:05) Rochester Americans
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (6:05) at Providence Bruins
Friday, January 24, 2020 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Saturday, January 25, 2020 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, January 31, 2020 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, February 1, 2020 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, February 7, 2020 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, February 8, 2020 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, February 9, 2020 (3:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, February 14, 2020 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Saturday, February 15, 2020 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, February 16, 2020 (5:00) at Hershey Bears
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 (7:00) at Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Friday, February 21, 2020 (7:05) at Rochester Americans
Saturday, February 22, 2020 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch
Friday, February 28, 2020 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, February 29, 2020 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Friday, March 6, 2020 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Saturday, March 7, 2020 (4:05) at Binghamton Devils
Sunday, March 8, 2020 (3:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, March 13, 2020 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday March 14, 2020 (7:05) Toronto Marlies
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 (7:05) at Binghamton Devils
Friday, March 20, 2020 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 21, 2020 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 28, 2020 (8:00) at Cleveland Monsters
Sunday, March 29, 2020 (3:00) at Cleveland Monsters
Friday, April 3, 2020 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Saturday, April 4, 2020 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Sunday, April 5, 2020 (3:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Friday, April 10, 2020 (7:15) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, April 11, 2020 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
NHL Affiliations for Opponents of Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)
Belleville (Ottawa Senators) Providence (Boston Bruins)
Binghamton (New Jersey Devils) Rochester (Buffalo Sabres)
Bridgeport (New York Islanders) Springfield (Florida Panthers)
Charlotte (Carolina Hurricanes) Syracuse (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets) Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Hartford (New York Rangers) Utica (Vancouver Canucks)
Hershey (Washington Capitals) W-B/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Laval (Montreal Canadiens)
Schedule Breakdown
By Opponents Home/Away Home/Away
Atlantic Division - 58 27/27 North Division - 22 11/11
Bridgeport - 6 3/3 Belleville - 2 1/1
Charlotte - 8 4/4 Binghamton - 6 3/3
Hartford - 6 3/3 Cleveland - 4 2/2
Hershey - 12 6/6 Laval - 2 1/1
Providence - 6 3/3 Rochester - 2 1/1
Springfield - 4 2/2 Syracuse - 2 1/1
W-B/Scranton - 12 6/6 Toronto - 2 1/1
Utica - 2 1/1
By Day Home/Away By Month Home/Away
Friday - 24 14/10 October - 7 5/2
Saturday - 28 15/13 November - 15 8/7
Sunday - 12 4/8 December - 11 4/7
Monday - 0 0/0 January - 13 5/8
Tuesday - 0 0/0 February - 12 6/6
Wednesday - 12 5/7 March - 12 7/5
Thursday - 0 0/0 April - 6 3/3
Hockey returns to the Lehigh Valley with the fifth annual NHL game at PPL Center on September 11, 2019, as the Philadelphia Flyers Rookies take on the New York Islanders Rookies. Tickets for the event are on sale now and are just $10!
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms enter the ice
