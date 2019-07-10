Phantoms Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

Lehigh Valley, PA - In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are happy to announce the full schedule for the 2019-20 regular season.

The Phantoms have reloaded the roster with some top-end veterans and highly-anticipated rookies and will kick off the season at PPL Center on Saturday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Providence Bruins. The fun won't stop there as the Lehigh Valley fans will get to see a lot of their Phantoms early, with the teams first five games being played in Allentown.

During the 2019-20 season Lehigh Valley will again faceoff against their Keystone State rivals the Hershey Bears and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins a total of 12 times (six at home and six away) each. The first meeting against each take place in an exciting rivalry weekend, just the second week of the season, as the Atlantic Division foes will travel to Lehigh Valley for an October 11 matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and a clash with the Hershey Bears on October 12.

The Phantoms first road game will be a tough test, as they travel to Charlotte for a pair of games on October 25 and 26 against the defending Calder Cup Champions, the Charlotte Checkers.

"We're thrilled to release the schedule for this upcoming season," Phantoms Executive Vice President Chris Porreca said. "It features plenty of the fans' favorite rivalries and we'll also have a number of prime weekend dates to give the Lehigh Valley faithful the best opportunity to continue creating a true home-ice advantage at the jam-packed PPL Center."

More than 86 percent of the Phantoms' home games (33 of 38 total home games) this season will be played on weekend dates, including 15 Saturday contests, 14 Friday showdowns and four Sunday games. Fans in the Lehigh Valley helped pack PPL Center for 15 standing room-only sellouts during the 2018-19 season and have now produced 93 total regular season standing room-only sellouts through the first five seasons in the Lehigh Valley.

The only way to secure your seats today is through a Phantoms season ticket package. Those packages, which are on sale now, come in a wide variety of options including full-season, 21-game and 13-game plans that all have amazing benefits. In addition, group tickets will go on sale Monday, July 15 but you can call now to receive priority access. For more information about season tickets, or to purchase, call the Phantoms Ticket Office at 610-224-GOAL (4625). Tickets for individual games will go on sale to the general public at a later date.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2019-20 Home Schedule - All Games at PPL Center

Regular Season

Saturday, October 5, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins - OPENING NIGHT!

Friday, October 11, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, October 12, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, October 18, 2019 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Saturday, October 19, 2019 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, November 1, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 9, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Friday, November 22, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, November 23, 2019 (7:05) Belleville Senators

Friday, November 29, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 30, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, December 6, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, December 14, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, December 28, 2019 (7:05) Utica Comets

Sunday, December 29, 2019 (3:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, January 11, 2020 (7:05) Laval Rocket

Sunday, January 12, 2020 (3:05) Cleveland Monsters

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (7:05) Syracuse Crunch

Friday, January 17, 2020 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Saturday, January 18, 2020 (7:05) Rochester Americans

Friday, February 7, 2020 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Sunday, February 9, 2020 (3:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, February 14, 2020 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Saturday, February 15, 2020 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, February 28, 2020 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, February 29, 2020 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 6, 2020 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Sunday, March 8, 2020 (3:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, March 13, 2020 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday March 14, 2020 (7:05) Toronto Marlies

Friday, March 20, 2020 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 21, 2020 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters

Friday, April 3, 2020 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Saturday, April 4, 2020 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2019-20 Home and Away Schedule - HOME GAMES IN BOLD

*All times are Lehigh Valley times

Regular Season

Saturday, October 5, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins - OPENING NIGHT!

Friday, October 11, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, October 12, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, October 18, 2019 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Saturday, October 19, 2019 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, October 25, 2019 (7:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, October 26, 2019 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, November 1, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 2, 2019 (7:00) at Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Sunday, November 3, 2019 (5:00) at Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 9, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Sunday, November 10, 2019 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 (10:35AM) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, November 15, 2019 (7:05) at Binghamton Devils

Saturday, November 16, 2019 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Friday, November 22, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, November 23, 2019 (7:05) Belleville Senators

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, November 29, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 30, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, December 6, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, December 7, 2019 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, December 13, 2019 (7:15) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, December 14, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, December 15, 2019 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

Saturday, December 21, 2019 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, December 22, 2019 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, December 27, 2019 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, December 28, 2019 (7:05) Utica Comets

Sunday, December 29, 2019 (3:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, January 3, 2020 (7:30) at Laval Rocket

Saturday, January 4, 2020 (7:00) at Belleville Senators

Sunday, January 5, 2020 (4:00) at Toronto Marlies

Friday, January 10, 2020 (7:00) at Utica Comets

Saturday, January 11, 2020 (7:05) Laval Rocket

Sunday, January 12, 2020 (3:05) Cleveland Monsters

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (7:05) Syracuse Crunch

Friday, January 17, 2020 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Saturday, January 18, 2020 (7:05) Rochester Americans

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (6:05) at Providence Bruins

Friday, January 24, 2020 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, January 25, 2020 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, January 31, 2020 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 1, 2020 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, February 7, 2020 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, February 8, 2020 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, February 9, 2020 (3:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, February 14, 2020 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Saturday, February 15, 2020 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, February 16, 2020 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 (7:00) at Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Friday, February 21, 2020 (7:05) at Rochester Americans

Saturday, February 22, 2020 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch

Friday, February 28, 2020 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, February 29, 2020 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 6, 2020 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Saturday, March 7, 2020 (4:05) at Binghamton Devils

Sunday, March 8, 2020 (3:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, March 13, 2020 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday March 14, 2020 (7:05) Toronto Marlies

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 (7:05) at Binghamton Devils

Friday, March 20, 2020 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 21, 2020 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 28, 2020 (8:00) at Cleveland Monsters

Sunday, March 29, 2020 (3:00) at Cleveland Monsters

Friday, April 3, 2020 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Saturday, April 4, 2020 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Sunday, April 5, 2020 (3:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Friday, April 10, 2020 (7:15) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, April 11, 2020 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

NHL Affiliations for Opponents of Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)

Belleville (Ottawa Senators) Providence (Boston Bruins)

Binghamton (New Jersey Devils) Rochester (Buffalo Sabres)

Bridgeport (New York Islanders) Springfield (Florida Panthers)

Charlotte (Carolina Hurricanes) Syracuse (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets) Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Hartford (New York Rangers) Utica (Vancouver Canucks)

Hershey (Washington Capitals) W-B/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Laval (Montreal Canadiens)

Schedule Breakdown

By Opponents Home/Away Home/Away

Atlantic Division - 58 27/27 North Division - 22 11/11

Bridgeport - 6 3/3 Belleville - 2 1/1

Charlotte - 8 4/4 Binghamton - 6 3/3

Hartford - 6 3/3 Cleveland - 4 2/2

Hershey - 12 6/6 Laval - 2 1/1

Providence - 6 3/3 Rochester - 2 1/1

Springfield - 4 2/2 Syracuse - 2 1/1

W-B/Scranton - 12 6/6 Toronto - 2 1/1

Utica - 2 1/1

By Day Home/Away By Month Home/Away

Friday - 24 14/10 October - 7 5/2

Saturday - 28 15/13 November - 15 8/7

Sunday - 12 4/8 December - 11 4/7

Monday - 0 0/0 January - 13 5/8

Tuesday - 0 0/0 February - 12 6/6

Wednesday - 12 5/7 March - 12 7/5

Thursday - 0 0/0 April - 6 3/3

Hockey returns to the Lehigh Valley with the fifth annual NHL game at PPL Center on September 11, 2019, as the Philadelphia Flyers Rookies take on the New York Islanders Rookies. Tickets for the event are on sale now and are just $10!

