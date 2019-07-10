Heat Sign Three Players to AHL Contracts

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today that they have signed three players to one-year American Hockey League Contracts for the 2019-20 season: defenseman, Zac Leslie, forward, Alex Gallant and forward, Jeremy McKenna.

Leslie, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, just finished his fourth year pro, skating in 67 games last season for the Western Conference champions, Chicago Wolves. The 25-year-old has skated in 215 AHL games, registering 66 points and 96 penalty minutes. The left-shot blue liner recorded six points in 22 games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Gallant, a native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, just finished his sixth year pro, skating in 47 games last season for the Chicago Wolves. The 26-year-old has skated in 141 AHL games, recording 544 penalty minutes for three different teams, including the San Jose Barracuda.

McKenna, a native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, just finished his third year of junior hockey with the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 20-year-old, right-shot forward had 45 goals and 97 points in 68 games in the 2018-19 season. The forward also scored 5 goals and 12 points in 11 playoff games this season in the QMJHL.

