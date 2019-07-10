Bears Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey) - The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have released the club's 76-game regular season schedule for the 2019-20 campaign. The complete schedule is attached, and viewable online HERE.

The Bears will open the 2019-20 season versus a pair of Atlantic Division foes. Hershey will open the new season on home ice as they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The following evening, the Bears welcome the Providence Bruins to Giant Center for a 5 p.m. puck drop.

In November, the annual Thanksgiving Eve game returns to the schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. versus Providence. The game returns after a year hiatus due to building availability, bringing a popular family tradition back to the Bears schedule.

Hershey's longest homestand comes in December as the Bears will play five straight games at Giant Center from Dec. 7-Dec. 22. December is the Chocolate and White's most action-packed month on home ice with eight games at Giant Center in the last month of 2019. On the other side, Hershey's longest road trip is from Mar. 31-Apr. 10 when the club hits the road for five straight games before returning to Giant Center for the regular season finale on Saturday, Apr. 11.

The Bears busiest month is January, which features 14 games. The schedule in the second half of the season also features a rare Leap Day game, marking just the ninth time in franchise history the Bears have played on Feb. 29, and the first at home since 2004.

Hershey hosts the most home games on Saturday nights (19), while they'll also play home games on Tuesday (1), Wednesday (4), Friday (2), and Sunday (12). Home games will once again start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Most Sunday games will start at 5 p.m., with special early start times on Dec. 22 (1 p.m.) and Jan. 5 (3 p.m.) Overall, the 2019-20 schedule features eight "three in threes" where Hershey will play three games in three nights. This number is down from 10 last season, 11 in 2017-18, and 14 during 2016-17.

The preseason schedule, Hershey's complete promotional schedule, and information on individual tickets for Hershey's 38-game home slate will be released later this summer. Season ticket packages for Hershey's 2019-20 season are on sale now, featuring discounted costs and extra added benefits. Full Season, Half Season, 12-game, and Flex-10 plans are available with packages starting at just $205. For more information, call 717-520-5796 or visit HersheyBears.com.

