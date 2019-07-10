Stars Release Full 2019-20 Season Schedule

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday their full 76-game schedule for the 2019-20 season. The team begins the 11th season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park with an Opening Weekend celebration on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners and Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Manitoba Moose.

The printable schedule can be downloaded here or view the full schedule at TexasStars.com/games. Ticket packages are available for purchase including full-season, 24-game and 12-game options. Single game tickets for all 38 home games will go on sale at a later date this summer. More information on tickets and packages can be found at TexasStars.com/tickets or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

Including opening weekend, the Stars will host four games in Cedar Park during the month of October, five in November, six in December, seven in January, seven in February, five in March, and four in April. The team plays four of the final five home games in Cedar Park, but for the first time since 2011-12 the Stars will end the regular season on the road, facing the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday, Apr. 11.

Of the Stars 38 home games, 28 will be played on Friday or Saturday nights and two additional contests will be played on Sunday. For the second straight season, all home games from Monday through Saturday will begin at 7 p.m. CT, with puck drop on Sunday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Apr. 5 scheduled for 5 p.m. CT

Featured on the schedule are 11 different opponents this season. The Stars will face the San Antonio Rampage 12 times while facing all other Central Division opponents eight times each. In addition, Texas will battle with four non-divisional opponents with Colorado, Tucson, Toronto, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton each facing the Stars four times.

It will be the first time in team history that the Stars meet the Colorado Eagles and Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins. It will also be the first time since Feb. 21, 2015 that the Stars will meet the Toronto Marlies in the regular season. The teams last clashed in the 2018 Calder Cup Final. In the regular season, Texas holds a 10-4-1-1 all-time record against Toronto and a 6-6-2-0 record against Tucson.

Texas' longest road trip extends across nine days and features five games from Feb. 4 through Feb. 12. The Stars will have another nine-day trip from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, but will play just four games in that stretch. The club will also have two separate three-game weekend, facing Rockford and Chicago on Dec. 20-22 and Milwaukee and Grand Rapids on Feb. 7-9.

A full promotional schedule of ticket specials and theme nights for home games this season will also be announced at a later date.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the upcoming season on October 4, 2019. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

