San Diego Gulls 2019-20 Schedule Announced

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced the complete San Diego Gulls regular-season schedule for the club's 2019-20 campaign. The Gulls will open the season on the road Friday, Oct. 4 at the Bakersfield Condors at Rabobank Arena (7 p.m. PT). The team will hold its home opener on Friday, Oct. 18 versus the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT).

The Gulls will again host all six AHL Pacific Division opponents at Pechanga Arena San Diego as part of their 2019-20 schedule. San Diego will play eight different Western Conference opponents with 60 games against the Pacific Division and eight inter-conference contests against clubs from the Central Division. San Diego will have 24 home weekend dates, including 12 Friday and 12 Saturday games. The Gulls will also play 20 sets of back-to-back games throughout the season.

San Diego's 12-game season series with the Ontario Reign begins with a home-and-home on Friday, Oct. 25 in San Diego (7 p.m. PT) followed by a Saturday, Oct. 26 contest at Toyota Arena (6 p.m. PT). The rivalry will see the Gulls host five other contests on Nov. 16 (7 p.m. PT), Dec. 28 (7 p.m. PT), Jan. 11 (7 p.m. PT), Feb. 1 (4 p.m. PT), Apr. 3 (7 p.m. PT) in San Diego. The Gulls will visit Toyota Arena on Nov. 15 (7 p.m. PT), Nov. 29 (7 p.m. PT), Dec. 27 (7 p.m. PT), Mar. 15 (3 p.m. PT) and Apr. 4 (6 p.m. PT) in Ontario.

San Diego's inter-conference schedule will see the Gulls host the Grand Rapids Griffins Dec. 11 (7 p.m. PT) and Dec. 17 (7 p.m. PT) at Pechanga Arena before visiting the Griffins at Van Andel Arena Jan. 24-25 (both at 4 p.m. PT). The Iowa Wild will visit San Diego on two occasions (Jan. 8 and 10, 7 p.m. PT), while the club will visit Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena Feb. 14 (5 p.m. PT) and Feb. 15 (4 p.m. PT).

San Diego will play two preseason games in 2019, a home-and-home series versus the Ontario Reign. The Gulls will visit Ontario on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Toyota Arena (10 a.m. PT) and conclude their exhibition schedule on Monday, Sept. 30 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., home of the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m. PT).

The Gulls' local radio and television schedules will be released at a later date.

SAN DIEGO GULLS 2019 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Date Opponent Time

Thur., Sept. 26 @ Ontario 10:00 a.m. Mon., Sept. 30 ONTARIO* 7:00 p.m.

* Game hosted at Honda Center

SAN DIEGO GULLS 2019-20 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Date Opponent Time

Fri., Oct. 4 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. Sat., Jan. 18 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 11 @ San Jose 7:00 p.m. Tues., Jan. 21 TUCSON 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 @ Stockton 6:00 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 18 STOCKTON 7:00 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25 @ Grand Rapids 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 25 ONTARIO 7:00 p.m. Jan. 26-28 All-Star Break

Sat., Oct. 26 @ Ontario 6:00 p.m. Fri., Jan. 31 SAN JOSE 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 1 COLORADO 7:00 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1 ONTARIO 4:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 2 COLORADO 7:00 p.m. Wed., Feb. 5 @ San Jose 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 8 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. Fri., Feb. 7 TUCSON 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 10 @ San Jose 5:00 p.m. Sun., Feb. 9 BAKERSFIELD 5:00 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 11 @ Stockton 1:00 p.m. Fri., Feb. 14 @ Iowa 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 13 SAN JOSE 7:00 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15 @ Iowa 6:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 15 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. Mon., Feb. 17 @ Stockton 1:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 ONTARIO 7:00 p.m. Wed., Feb. 19 STOCKTON 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 23 STOCKTON 7:00 p.m. Fri., Feb. 21 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 27 SAN JOSE 7:00 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22 SAN JOSE 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 29 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. Wed., Feb. 26 @ Tucson 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 30 TUCSON 7:00 p.m. Fri., Feb. 28 @ Stockton 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 7 COLORADO 7:00 p.m. Sat., Feb. 29 @ San Jose 1:15 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 11 GRAND RAPIDS 7:00 p.m. Fri., Mar. 6 @ San Jose 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 13 @ Colorado 7:05 p.m. Sat., Mar. 7 @ San Jose 8:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 14 @ Colorado 7:05 p.m. Tues., Mar. 10 @ Tucson 7:05 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 17 GRAND RAPIDS 7:00 p.m. Wed., Mar. 11 @ Tucson 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 20 SAN JOSE 7:00 p.m. Fri., Mar. 13 SAN JOSE 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 21 STOCKTON 7:00 p.m. Sun. Mar. 15 @ Ontario 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 27 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. Sat., Mar. 21 STOCKTON 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 28 ONTARIO 7:00 p.m. Wed., Mar. 25 COLORADO 7:00 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 31 @ Tucson 6:05 p.m. Fri., Mar. 27 BAKERSFIELD 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 3 BAKERSFIELD 7:00 p.m. Sun., Mar. 29 @ Stockton 5:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 4 BAKERSFIELD 7:00 p.m. Wed., Apr. 1 STOCKTON 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 8 IOWA 7:00 p.m. Fri., Apr. 3 ONTARIO 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 10 IOWA 7:00 p.m. Sat., Apr. 4 @ Ontario 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 11 ONTARIO 7:00 p.m. Fri., Apr. 10 @ Colorado 7:05 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 15 @ Stockton 7:00 p.m. Sat., Apr. 11 @ Colorado 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 17 TUCSON 7:00 p.m.

- All times Pacific

