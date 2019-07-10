Columbus Blue Jackets Re-Sign Center Justin Scott to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract

July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed restricted free agent center Justin Scott to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. As is club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Scott, 23, has registered 32 goals and 33 assists for 65 points with 189 penalty minutes in 198 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters. In 2018-19, he collected 13-11-24, 61 penalty minutes and was +4 in 67 games, matching his career high in goals and setting a new personal mark in points. He added 2-1-3 in eight outings during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Scott joined the Blue Jackets on April 15, 2016 when he signed a three-year entry level contract with the club. He led Cleveland rookies in goals and points (tied) with 13-10-23 and 55 penalty minutes in 2016-17 and picked up 6-12-18 and a career-high 73 penalty minutes in 73 games in 2017-18.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Scott notched 69-78-147 with 152 penalty minutes and was +65 in 251 career Ontario Hockey League games with the Barrie Colts from 2012-16. In his final season, he set career highs in assists and points with 28-37-65, 60 penalty minutes and was +32 in 67 regular season games and finished second in the OHL in playoff goals with 17-3-20 in 15 contests.

JUSTIN SCOTT, Center

Hgt.: 6-1, Wgt.: 198, Shoots: Left, Born: August 13, 1995 (Burlington, Ontario)

Career Statistics Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team League GP TOI G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S S% GP G A PTS PIM

2012-13 Barrie OHL 55 n/a 4 5 9 -1 24 0 0 1 n/a n/a 7 0 0 0 0

2013-14 Barrie OHL 61 n/a 7 13 20 8 29 0 0 1 n/a n/a 11 2 1 3 4

2014-15 Barrie OHL 68 n/a 30 23 53 26 39 2 2 5 n/a n/a 9 1 6 7 10

2015-16 Barrie OHL 67 n/a 28 37 65 32 60 4 4 5 n/a n/a 15 17 3 20 8

2016-17 Cleveland AHL 58 n/a 13 10 23 0 55 1 0 1 110 11.8 ... ... ... ... ...

2017-18 Cleveland AHL 73 n/a 6 12 18 -9 73 0 1 1 112 5.4 ... ... ... ... ...

2018-19 Cleveland AHL 67 n/a 13 11 24 4 61 1 1 1 179 7.3 8 2 1 3 0

AHL Totals 198 ... 32 33 65 -5 189 2 2 3 401 8.0 8 2 1 3 0

OHL Totals 251 ... 69 78 147 65 152 6 6 12 ... ... 42 20 19 30 22

