Devils Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced their regular season schedule. The Devils begin at home on Saturday, October 5, at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets and will play 38 home games at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Home dates for each opponent are as follows:

Rochester (10): Nov. 23, Dec. 18, Dec. 28, Feb. 1, Apr. 11

Syracuse (10): Nov. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 12, Jan. 18, Feb. 12

Utica (8): Oct. 5, Nov. 6, Nov. 9, Dec. 14

Lehigh Valley (6): Nov. 15, Mar. 7, Mar. 18

Belleville (6): Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Apr. 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6): Oct. 23, Mar. 6, Mar. 27

Charlotte (2): Feb.21, Feb. 22

Cleveland (2): Jan. 10, Jan. 15

Hartford (2): Oct. 19, Feb. 28

Hershey (2): Feb. 14, Apr. 10

Laval (2): Jan. 25, Mar. 21

Toronto (2): Oct. 26, Feb. 29

Bridgeport (1): Jan. 3

Providence (1): Jan. 31

Springfield (1): Nov. 16

DEVILS RELEASE NEW SUMMER SIX-PACK

In addition, the Binghamton Devils released the Summer Six-Pack ticket offer that includes tickets to six fan-favorite promotional games during the 2019-20 season. When purchased, fans are automatically entered to win a FREE Binghamton Devils custom Cornhole Board set!

The Summer Six-Pack will include the following games:

- Opening Night - Saturday, October 5, 2019

- Star Wars Night - Saturday, October 26, 2019

- Black Friday - Friday, November 29, 2019

- Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, December 14, 2019

- New Year's Eve - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

- Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, April 11, 2020

The package is priced at $105 for Black and Silver sections and $114 for White and Red sections. Packages must be purchased in person at the Devils executive offices in the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, over the phone by calling 607-722-7367, or online!

Fans can also RSVP for the FREE Open House presented by iHeartRadio on Friday, July 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand-new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

