Syracuse Crunch Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2019-20 regular season schedule.

The Crunch will open their 26th season on the road against the Rochester Americans on Friday, Oct. 4 and will travel to Cleveland and Utica before returning to the War Memorial Arena to host the Charlotte Checkers for the home opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Syracuse's 76-game schedule features 38 home contests comprised of one Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 17 Fridays and Saturdays. All home games will start at 7 p.m., except Sunday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

The Crunch will face 15 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchups will be 12 contests against both Rochester and Utica. Syracuse will also play 10 games against Binghamton, six each against Toronto, Belleville and Laval, four each against Cleveland, Charlotte and Bridgeport and two each against Hershey, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hartford, Providence, Lehigh Valley and Springfield.

November will be the Crunch's busiest month with 14 scheduled games. The team will play 13 in January and February, 12 in December and March, seven in October and five in April. This season, Syracuse will see five three-in-threes with two in March and one each in November, January and February.

The team will have one five-game homestand this season split between October and November. The most home games fall in November, January and February when the Crunch host seven. Syracuse will have four four-game road trips with one each in October, December, February and March.

Syracuse Crunch season tickets, partial season tickets and flex packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale in mid-September.

Ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

