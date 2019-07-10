Colorado Eagles Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2019-20 regular season schedule. The season will officially kick off when Colorado plays host to the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Eagles schedule features a 68-game regular season, with Colorado playing 34 games at home and 34 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature 10 different teams playing at the Budweiser Events Center, including matchups with the Milwaukee Admirals and Texas Stars, who will be making their first appearance at the BEC.

The Admirals, Stars, San Antonio Rampage, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors, San Jose Barracuda, Manitoba Moose, Stockton Heat, Ontario Reign and Tucson Roadrunners all face the Eagles next season at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Eagles will also travel for meetings against the same 10 teams on the road.

Other highlights include:

New Opponents:

Milwaukee Admirals

Texas Stars

10 Different opponents visit BEC:

San Antonio Rampage

Milwaukee Admirals

Texas Stars

San Diego Gulls

Bakersfield Condors

San Jose Barracuda

Manitoba Moose

Stockton Heat

Ontario Reign

Tucson Roadrunners

Most Frequent Opponent: Tucson Roadrunners

6-Home 6-Away

Longest Home Stands:

6 Games (12/13 - 12/22)

6 Games (2/29 - 3/11)

Longest Road Trip:

11 Days

5 Games (3/25 thru 4/4)

Home Dates by Day:

Tuesday - 4

Wednesday - 4

Friday - 11

Saturday - 13

Sunday - 2

Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

