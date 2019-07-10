BGH Foundation Fundraising Making a Difference in the Community

For the Belleville General Hospital Foundation, it's about raising as much money as they possibly can for Quinte Health Care.

With typically more than $2 million heading to the QHC from the foundation each year, it's clear where the focus lies. And with another $20,000 in their back pocket from the Belleville Senators' 50/50 efforts in 2018-19, Belleville General Hospital Foundation continues to make a difference in our community.

"It's obviously great to continue the partnership with the Belleville Senators," said Steve Cook, Executive Director for the Belleville General Hospital Foundation. "We've had a fantastic time this year and our volunteers have loved being at the games. The team has a huge affinity with the community here and then for ourselves as the regional hospital we try to make inroads into educating people what we do and how important we are.

"It's great to align together by coming to the games and sharing our message through the Senators platform."

Last year, QHC hospitals treated more than 324,000 patients, with more than 110,000 emergency department visits, 156,000 diagnostic exams and 24,000 surgeries.

The Belleville General Hospital Foundation is currently working towards some major projects including expansion of its ICU facility, nuclear medicine cameras and renovations to its fracture clinic.

While the Sens' $20,000 donation goes into the foundations general funds to assist projects like the above, it can also be used to potentially purchase a defibrillator, highlighting how important these funds are with a life-saving piece of kit.

"Our focus is all about raising funds," Cook said. "We deliver special events, like our recent golf tournament and our upcoming gala, and work with individual businesses through our $50 Challenge as well as going out and meeting people.

"People have shared experiences at the hospital, whether it's cancer, delivery of a baby, emergency treatment and we're there for everybody as and when needed and raising funds to help those in need is so critical."

