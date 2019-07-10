Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 Regular-Season Schedule

July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday the team's 2019-20 regular-season schedule. This season marks Cleveland's 13th in the AHL and fifth as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. Cleveland's 76-game regular-season schedule begins on the road on Friday, October 4th at 7:30 pm versus the Laval Rocket with the team's home opener on Friday, October 11th at 7:00 pm versus the Syracuse Crunch at the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Click HERE for a printable version of the Monsters' 2019-20 regular-season schedule (all game times subject to change).

Monsters fans can look forward to exciting promotions and events throughout the Monsters' first season in the all-new Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including exclusive giveaway items, specialty jersey nights, game-night promotions, and much more. Full details, including the entire Monsters 2019-20 promotional schedule, broadcast schedule and single-game ticket on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

This season, the Monsters will compete against their North Division rivals, the Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans and Toronto Marlies, along with the defending Calder Cup Champions, the Charlotte Checkers of the Atlantic Division, a season-high eight times and will face the rest of their division foes, the Belleville Senators, Binghamton Devils, Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets four times apiece. Cleveland will also take on the Atlantic Division's Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, along with the Central Division's Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs four times each.

The Monsters' 2019-20 schedule features 29 weekend home dates, including 13 Saturday home games, ten Friday home tilts and six Sunday home contests, along with three Tuesday and Thursday games each, two Wednesday home contests and one Monday home date. This season, Cleveland will prepare for Halloween with a Saturday home tilt versus Rockford on October 26th at 1:00 pm and will salute servicemembers prior to Veterans Day with a pair of home clashes versus Laval on November 8th and 9th before getting into the Turkey-Day spirit with a pre-Thanksgiving home contest against Chicago on Saturday, November 23rd at 1:00 pm. Cleveland will also help ring in 2020 with a pre-New Year's Eve date versus Charlotte on Monday, December 30th at 1:00 pm at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters' longest homestand of the season is a stretch of nine consecutive home games from Wednesday, January 22nd to Tuesday, February 11th featuring two tilts each versus Binghamton, Rochester, Toronto and Utica, along with one clash against Grand Rapids. Cleveland will hit the road for two season-long six-game road trips in the New Year, with a stretch from Friday, January 10th to Saturday, January 18th featuring two games against Binghamton and one meeting each versus Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Rochester and Utica, and another from Friday, February 14th to Wednesday, February 26th featuring six different opponents (Chicago, Grand Rapids, Rochester, Rockford, Syracuse and Toronto).

In 2019-20, the Monsters will face three different stretches of three games in three days, all on the road, when Cleveland goes head-to-head with Rochester on Friday, October 18th before a pair of tests against Toronto the next two nights, then faces Binghamton, Hershey and Lehigh Valley from Friday, January 10th to Sunday, January 12th and collides with Grand Rapids, Rockford and Chicago from Friday, February 14th to Sunday, February 16th.

New for the 2019-20 season and starting at just $200, Cleveland Monsters Personal Plans are all about YOU and provide a great ticketing option for ALL fans! Need your specific seating location for the games you attend? The Monsters Top 10 Plan is for you! Attend games spur-of-the-moment? Check out the Monsters Your Plan!

If sticking to your seating location and locking in a specific set of games is important to you, lock in your seats with the Monsters Top 10 Plan:

Same great seat location for our ten biggest games of the year

Interest-free monthly payment plan

Discounts over single-game pricing, plus NO FEES!

Playoff priority

Exclusive Monsters Tumbler Glass (while supplies last)!

Plus, the ability to exchange for any other games to meet YOUR schedule!

If you need flexibility in choosing your games at your convenience or if you'll need a different amount of tickets for each game, choose the Monsters Your Plan:

20 tickets redeemable for any game, in any increment!

Two tickets to ten games? No problem!

Four tickets to five games? Absolutely!

Ten tickets to two games? You got it!

Plan all of your games when you know YOUR schedule or redeem your tickets as late as the day of the game (based on availability)!

Interest-free monthly payment plan

Discounts over single-game pricing, plus NO FEES!

Playoff priority

Exclusive Monsters Tumbler Glass (while supplies last)!

Secure your Monsters Personal Plan today! Want to learn more about Monsters Personal Plans?

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.