Heat Announce 2019-20 AHL Regular Season Game and Promotional Schedules

July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





[cSTOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, today announced the team's game and promotional schedules for the 2019-20 AHL regular season. The full schedule is available now at StocktonHeat.com.

The 68-game schedule features 34 home dates at Stockton Arena, with the home opener on Saturday, October 12 at 6:00 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls, last season's Western Conference runner up, and the regular season finale at home against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m.

"We are excited about this year's schedule as it provides us with attractive home dates and a competitive balance throughout the season to compete for the Calder Cup and provide our fans with a world class experience," said Heat CEO Brian Petrovek.

Stockton's schedule features seven opponents, including Pacific Division foes San Jose, Bakersfield, Ontario, San Diego, Tucson, Colorado, and the team's lone Central Division opponent, Iowa. The Heat will face off against divisional rivals San Jose, Bakersfield, Ontario and San Diego 12 times each, including six games at home. Stockton rounds out its schedule with eight games each against Colorado and Tucson, as well as four games against Iowa.

Game times this coming season will be the same as last season: all Wednesday and Friday home games will start at 7:00 p.m., Saturday games at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday games at 5:00 p.m. All three home games scheduled on Mondays will start at 1:00 p.m., all falling on holidays: Veteran's Day on November 11, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 20 and President's Day on February 17. The team will host three home games on Tuesdays, including a 5:00 p.m. start time on December 31 as we celebrate New Year's Eve. The remaining two Tuesday games will start at 7:00 p.m., including the second home game of the season on October 15.

19-20 Schedule by Month 19-20 Home Schedule by Day

Home Away

Total Games Played

October 3 5 Monday 3

November 5 7 Tuesday 3

December 5 5 Wednesday 4

January 7 3 Thursday 0

February 6 6 Friday 9

March 6 5 Saturday 11

April 2 3 Sunday 4

Promotional Highlights

The 15th year of professional hockey in Stockton brings an exciting promotional slate, featuring a mix of returning promotions and new theme nights.

New to the schedule is a recurring Flashback Friday promotion which will feature profiles of former Heat and Thunder players, 'Where Are They Now' updates, throwback jersey contests for fans at games and $15 All-You-Can-Eat ticket add-ons for all Friday home games.

Additionally, the Heat will salute the 15-year history of hockey in Stockton with a home game on the 15th of each month when the Heat will don specialty 15th anniversary jerseys. The jerseys worn during these six home games will be auctioned on March 15, with the winning bidders having a chance to receive the jersey directly from Heat players on the ice following the game. Included among the 15th games is a Rasmus Andersson bobblehead on Saturday, February 15 against Tucson. The 15th anniversary promotional plan includes fan votes for the Top 15 Moments and an All-Time Stockton Hockey Team. Voting for the best moments will begin in August, while the all-time team will be selected in February and announced in March.

Another addition to the promotional slate for the 2019-20 season will be Stockton Zins Night on Saturday, February 29, when the Heat will celebrate the rich wine culture in the area with a team name change and specialty, wine-themed jerseys, available for purchase that night.

Returning on this year's schedule are the always-popular Star Wars Night (March 28, 6 p.m.), Law Enforcement Appreciation Night (Feb. 28, 7 p.m.), Teddy Bear Toss and Devan Dubnyk bobblehead giveaway (Jan. 18, 6 p.m.), Stick it to Cancer Night with specialty jerseys (Nov. 2, 6 p.m.) and Harry Potter Night and Dillon Dube bobblehead giveaway (Nov. 15, 7 p.m.), with the annual coat, canned food and toy drives occurring during the holiday season.

The Heat will also continue to support USA Hockey's national initiatives of Try Hockey For Free on Nov. 9 and Nov. 22 and Hockey Week Across America from February 16 through 23.

The 2019-20 full promotional schedule follows:

Sunday, Sept. 29 - 5 p.m. - Pre-Season Party/Exhibition Game vs. Bakersfield

Saturday, Oct. 12 - 6 p.m. - Home Opener/Rally Towel giveaway courtesy of Port of Stockton

Tuesday, Oct. 15 - 7 p.m. - 15th Anniversary Night/Specialty 15th Anniversary Jerseys

Friday, Oct. 25 - 7 p.m. - Flash Back Friday

Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 p.m. - Flash Back Friday

Saturday, Nov. 2 - 6 p.m. - Stick it to Cancer, presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center/Specialty Cancer Jersey Auction

Monday, Nov. 11 - 1 p.m. - Veteran's Day Game

Friday, Nov. 15 - 7 p.m. - Harry Potter Night/Sock Toss/15th Anniversary Night/Flash Back Friday/Specialty 15th Anniversary Jerseys/Dillon Dube Bobblehead Giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 16 - 6 p.m. - Canned Food Drive

Saturday, Dec. 7 - 6 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night/Specialty Military Jersey Auction/Coat Drive/Hat Giveaway

Sunday, Dec. 15 - 5 p.m. - 15th Anniversary Night/Specialty 15th Anniversary Jerseys

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - 5 p.m. - New Year's Eve Game

Friday, Jan. 3 - 7 p.m. - Flashback Friday

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - 7 p.m. - 15th Anniversary Night/Specialty 15th Anniversary Jerseys

Saturday, Jan. 18 - 6 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss/Devan Dubnyk Bobblehead Giveaway

Monday, Jan. 20 - 1 p.m. - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Game

Friday, Jan. 24 - 7 p.m. - Flash Back Friday

Friday, Feb. 14 - 7 p.m. - Flash Back Friday

Saturday, Feb. 15 - 6 p.m. - Law Enforcement Appreciation Night/Rasmus Andersson Bobblehead Giveaway/15th Anniversary Night/Specialty Jerseys

Monday, Feb. 17 - 1 p.m. - Presidents' Day Game

Friday, Feb. 28 - 7 p.m. - LEGO-STEM Night/Flash Back Friday

Saturday, Feb. 29 - 6 p.m. - Stockton Zins Night/Specialty Wine Jersey Auction

Friday, March 6 - 7 p.m. - Flash Back Friday

Saturday, March 14 - 6 p.m. - Green Night

Sunday, March 15 - 5 p.m. - 15th Anniversary Night/Specialty 15th Anniversary Jersey Auction/Jerseys Off Our Backs

Saturday, March 28 - 6 p.m. - Star Wars Night

Friday, April 10 - 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night/Jerseys Off Our Backs

Groups of 10 or more can now purchase group tickets, starting at just $15, to any regular season game by calling or texting the Stockton Heat at 209-373-1500. Suites are also on sale for just $600 per game. Single-game tickets for the regular season will go on sale on Wednesday, September 18th.

The best benefits and amenities are reserved for Heat365 Members, with Memberships available now, starting at just $26 per month. Heat365 doesn't just include your tickets for the season, it's a way to stay connected, year-round, with your favorite hockey team, whether it be during home games at Stockton Arena, or exclusive, special events throughout the year. Plus, each Full-Season Member will receive special Member-only gifts, benefits and amenities.

Can't commit to a full season? Heat365 Memberships are also available in 20-game Half-Season and 10-game Quarter-Season Memberships, providing the best bang for your buck.

The complete schedule is available now on stocktonheat.com/schedule and can be downloaded to your mobile device. For more information visit stocktonheat.com/heat365 or call the Stockton Heat at 209-373-1500.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.