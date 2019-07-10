Marlies Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule
July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today their schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Toronto will open their season against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) on Saturday, October 5 at 4:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Toronto will end the 2019-20 regular season at home against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (New York Islanders) on Saturday, April 11.
The Marlies will return to Scotiabank Arena for four games in their annual series, which includes a Marlies and Leafs doubleheader (November 30) and games on Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 17) and St. Patrick's Day (March 17) during March Break.
The Marlies return to the Western Conference for an extended swing through Texas, facing off against the Texas Stars (Dallas) and the San Antonio Rampage (St. Louis), as well as the Grand Rapid Griffins (Detroit) and Rockford Ice Hogs (Chicago). This is will be the first time Toronto has played these Western Conference opponents in the regular season since:
Grand Rapids - April 2, 2016, 6-3 W
Rockford - April 18, 2015, 3-1 W
San Antonio - January 11, 2015, 3-0 W
Texas - February 21, 2015, 3-1 L
An additional breakdown of the Marlies 2019-20 schedule is available below. Further details, including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights, broadcast information and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.
Visit Marlies.ca/Memberships to purchase a Marlies 2019-20 Season Ticket Membership starting as low as $16 per seat and includes exclusive benefits like a Complimentary 18-person Suite, 50 per cent off underground parking and access to the Ticket Exchange Program.
For single game tickets, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with all Marlies ticketing and team news.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks).
Click here to view the full 2019-20 schedule.
SCHEDULE NOTES
Longest home stand: Five games - November 16 to November 24
Longest road stretch: Eight games - January 10 to January 25
Number of three-in-three's: Five
Busiest month: February, March - 13 games (8 home, 5 road)
Busiest home months: February, March - eight games
Busiest road months: January - nine games
Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 27 games (15 home, 12 road)
MARLIES 2019-20 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
BY MONTH
OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR TOTAL
HOME 4 6 7 3 8 8 2 38
AWAY 4 6 5 9 5 5 4 38
TOTAL 8 12 12 12 13 13 6 76
BY DAYS OF THE WEEK
MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN TOTAL
HOME 1 3 4 3 2 15 10 38
AWAY 0 0 7 1 14 12 4 38
TOTAL 1 3 11 4 16 27 14 76
BY OPPONENT
EASTERN CONFERENCE - NORTH DIVISION
LAV BEL RCH SYR UTI BNG CLE TOTAL
HOME 4 6 3 3 2 2 4 24
AWAY 4 6 3 3 2 2 4 24
TOTAL 8 12 6 6 4 4 8 48
EASTERN CONFERENCE - ATLANTIC DIVISION
BRI CHA HFD HER LV PRO SPR WBS TOTAL
HOME 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 5
AWAY 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 5
TOTAL 2 4 0 2 2 0 0 0 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE - CENTRAL DIVISION
CHI TEX GRA IA MB MIL ROC SA TOTAL
HOME 0 2 2 0 2 0 1 2 9
AWAY 0 2 2 0 2 0 1 2 9
TOTAL 0 4 4 0 4 0 2 4 18
