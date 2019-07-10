Sound Tigers Reveal 2019-20 Schedule
July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced their 2019-20 regular-season schedule.
The Sound Tigers will once again present a family-friendly schedule that features 30 of the team's 38 home games on a weekend date. Bridgeport's home schedule includes 15 Saturday nights, 10 Sundays and five Friday night games. The home opener is slated for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Webster Bank Arena, featuring Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
The Sound Tigers will begin the 2019-20 campaign with four road games, including the season opener on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The club then heads south on I-91 to renew its Nutmeg State rivalry against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Sound Tigers will also face the defending Calder Cup champion Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 in North Carolina.
"We are thrilled with this year's schedule, especially because it is dominated by weekend home dates and divisional opponents," Sound Tigers President Michael Picker said. "It also provides good balance on home and away dates, so our players can effectively chase a Calder Cup championship. Our fans should look forward to the return of popular theme nights, new promotional events, and unique game offerings that will be announced in the near future."
The team's full promotional schedule with details on the home opener and all other theme nights will be released later this summer. Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, August 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Webster Bank Arena Click It Or Ticket Box Office. Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling (203) 345-2300 extension 8. The Sound Tigers group sales line is (203) 345-2300 extension 7.
For the second straight season, the Sound Tigers will host a trio of school-day events at Webster Bank Arena, featuring a 10:30 a.m. puck drop. The annual "Cool Fun" contest will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against the Springfield Thunderbirds and the "Spring Fun" game is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 1 against the Providence Bruins. In addition, due to the popularity of the early games with local schools and youth organizations, the Sound Tigers will once again host a "Winter Fun" game on Wednesday, Feb. 5 against the Syracuse Crunch.
Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2019-20 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all the ticket packages. Fans may pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.
Other notes...
Longest homestand: Five games (Twice: Nov. 2 - Nov. 10; Mar. 11 - 21)
Longest road trip: Five games (Dec. 31 - Jan. 10)
Games by month: October (9), November (15), December (11), January (11), February (12), March (12), April (6)
Bridgeport will face 14 different opponents at Webster Bank Arena in 2019-20
The Sound Tigers will face every Eastern Conference opponent except Cleveland
Six of the team's first 10 games will take place on the road for the second straight season, but 10 of the last 14 will be held at Webster Bank Arena
58 of the 76 games (76-percent) are against Atlantic Division opponents
