Senators Unveil 2019-20 Schedule

The Belleville Senators are pleased to unveil its 76-game 2019-20 American Hockey League schedule.

In 38 home games at CAA Arena, fans will see the Senators play an extremely balanced schedule that includes only three weekends with back-to-back opponents and only a single 3-in-4 all season long.

Thirty-six of the Sens' 38 home games take place on either a Wednesday, Friday or Saturday night. Fourteen of those contests taking place on Saturdays with 12 on Fridays and 10 on Wednesdays. Puck drop for each of these games will be 7pm, with remaining specialty games in the afternoon on New Year's Eve (3pm) and Family Day (2pm).

All-Canadian match-ups with Toronto, Laval and Manitoba return while for the first time in franchise history the Senators will face the Milwaukee Admirals, AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, and the Rockford IceHogs, AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

"We are extremely excited about our schedule this season," said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer of the Senators. "Not only does it allow our team to be competitive on the ice, but it provides considerable balance and excitement for our season ticket holders and fans who come to watch them."

"We are thrilled to have a schedule that both builds upon existing rivalries and provides consistency while maintaining the diversity that comes from minimal back-to-back oppositions and only one week with three games in four days during the entire season."

The Senators will play 54 games within the North Division as they will face the Toronto Marlies (12 games), Laval Rocket (12), Utica Comets (8), Binghamton Devils (6), Syracuse Crunch (6), Rochester Americans (6) and Cleveland Monsters (4).

Belleville will also host Grand Rapids once again and will battle six of the eight teams from the Atlantic Division, including a return of the Springfield Thunderbirds who were not on Belleville's 2018-19 schedule.

The team will start the season in Toronto on Oct. 5 before returning to CAA Arena on Oct. 11 for their home opener against the Devils and the start of a five-game homestand that includes visits from Hershey and Providence.

Nov. 8-10 the Sens play one of its two 3-in-3's as they head to Syracuse, Hartford and Bridgeport on the road. Milwaukee makes its first ever visit to Belleville on Nov. 16. November is the Sens' busiest month with 14 contests in total.

Rockford makes its lone appearance in Belleville on Dec. 13 while the Senators will battle Toronto again on Boxing Day at Scotiabank Arena to kick off the team's second 3-in-3 of the season. Belleville rounds out 2019 with a home game matinee on Dec. 31 against Laval.

January sees Belleville head on its longest road trip in franchise history as they play eight straight games away from CAA Arena, including trips to Grand Rapids, Manitoba, Rockford and Milwaukee.

Twelve of Belleville's 13 February games are against North Division opponents, including and afternoon game on Family Day against the Crunch, while March sees Grand Rapids visit town in another division heavy month.

The Senators round out the season with three of its six games at home including the regular season final on April 11 against Laval.

Month by month game breakdown:

October: Eight games (five home)

November: 14 games (six home)

December: 11 games (seven home)

January: 13 games (four home)

February: 13 games (seven home)

March: 11 games (six home)

April: Six games (three home)

