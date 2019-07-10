Rampage Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Rampage officially released their full 2019-20 regular season schedule today. The Rampage will open their 18th American Hockey League season on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at the AT&T Center. The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

The Rampage will play 76 games this season. The home schedule features 28 home weekend dates, including of 11 Friday, eight Saturday, and nine Sunday matchups. Home start times this season for all midweek, Friday, and Saturday games will be at 7 p.m. Sunday games will have a 3 p.m. puck drop. The Rampage will host two morning games this season at the AT&T Center, with 10:30 a.m. start times on Nov. 12 against the Colorado Eagles and Dec. 4 against the Iowa Wild.

Fans can once again enjoy draft beer and fountain soda for only one dollar during each of San Antonio's 11 Friday night games as part of the Bud Light $1 Drink Night.

San Antonio will play 60 games within t he Central Division. The Rampage will face the Texas Stars 12 times this season- six home and six away- including a home-and-home set to finish the season on Apr. 10 and 11. They will face their remaining Central Division rivals - the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, Milwaukee Admirals, and Rockford IceHogs- eight times each, with four games at home and four on the road.

The Rampage will also play four games each against the Pacific Division's Colorado Eagles and Tucson Roadrunners, playing two home games and two road games against each.

San Antonio's remaining eight games will be split between a pair of Eastern Conference opponents. The Rampage will play four games each against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Toronto Marlies, playing two home games and two road games against each. The Rampage have not faced the Penguins since the 2008-09 season, nor have they played the Marlies since 2014-15.

The Rampage will hit the road for ten games during this year's Rodeo Road Trip, visiting Iowa, Rockford, Texas, Grand Rapids, and Milwaukee from Feb. 5-26 and covering over 5,300 miles.

The 2019-20 schedule features a season-high 14 games in March and a season-high nine home games in January. San Antonio will play eight straight at home from Jan. 3-21, representing the team's longest homestand of the season. The Rampage will play 19 sets of back-to-back games this year, and one stretch of three games in three days.

All regular season games will be streamed online on AHLTV and can be heard on Rampage flagship station KTKR "The Ticket" 760 AM (subject to conflicts) with the voice of the Rampage, Brian McCormack.

San Antonio Rampage 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

Note: All times Central. All dates and times of this schedule announced July 11 are subject to change.

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT)

OCTOBER

FEBRUARY

Fri., Oct. 4 Manitoba 7:00 PM Wed., Feb. 5 @Iowa 7:00 PM

Sun., Oct. 6 Tucson 3:00 PM Fri., Feb. 7 @Rockford 7:00 PM

Fri., Oct. 11 Chicago 7:00 PM Sat., Feb. 8 @Rockford 6:00 PM

Sat., Oct. 12 Chicago 7:00 PM Tue., Feb. 11 @Iowa 7:00 PM

Fri., Oct. 18 @Tucson 9:05 PM Fri., Feb. 14 @Texas 7:00 PM

Sat., Oct. 19 @Tucson 9:05 PM Sat., Feb. 15 @Texas 7:00 PM

Fri., Oct. 25 @W-B/Scranton 6:05 PM Fri., Feb. 21 @Rockford 7:00 PM

Sat., Oct. 26 @W-B/Scranton 6:05 PM Sat., Feb. 22 @Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Wed., Oct. 30 @Rockford 7:00 PM Sun., Feb. 23 @Grand Rapids 3:00 PM

Wed., Feb. 26 @Milwaukee 7:00 PM

NOVEMBER

Fri., Feb. 28 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM

Fri., Nov. 1 @Texas 7:00 PM

Sat., Nov. 2 Texas 7:00 PM MARCH

Fri., Nov. 8 Milwaukee 7:00 PM Sun., Mar. 1 Rockford 3:00 PM

Sun., Nov. 10 Milwaukee 3:00 PM Tue., Mar. 3 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM

Tue., Nov. 12 Colorado 10:30 AM Fri., Mar. 6 Texas 7:00 PM

Fri., Nov. 15 @Manitoba 7:00 PM Sun., Mar. 8 Milwaukee 3:00 PM

Sun., Nov. 17 @Manitoba 2:00 PM Wed., Mar. 11 @Milwaukee 10:30 AM

Tue., Nov. 19 @Chicago 7:00 PM Fri., Mar. 13 @Chicago 7:00 PM

Wed., Nov. 20 @Grand Rapids 6:00 PM Sun., Mar. 15 @Iowa 3:00 PM

Fri., Nov. 22 Texas 7:00 PM Wed., Mar. 18 @Iowa 7:00 PM

Sun., Nov. 24 Rockford 3:00 PM Sat., Mar. 21 Manitoba 7:00 PM

Tue., Nov. 26 Rockford 7:00 PM Sun., Mar. 22 Manitoba 3:00 PM

Sat., Nov. 30 Milwaukee 7:00 PM Wed., Mar. 25 @Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Fri., Mar. 27 @Milwaukee 7:00 PM

DECEMBER

Sat., Mar. 28 @Chicago 7:00 PM

Sun., Dec. 1 Iowa 3:00 PM Tue., Mar. 31 Iowa 7:00 PM

Wed., Dec. 4 Iowa 10:30 AM

Sat., Dec. 7 @Toronto 3:00 PM APRIL

Sun., Dec. 8 @Toronto 3:00 PM Thu., Apr. 2 Iowa 7:00 PM

Fri., Dec. 13 Tucson 7:00 PM Sat., Apr. 4 Colorado 7:00 PM

Sat., Dec. 14 Manitoba 7:00 PM Sun., Apr. 5 @Texas 5:00 PM

Tue., Dec. 17 @Chicago 11:00 AM Wed., Apr. 8 Rockford 7:00 PM

Wed., Dec. 18 @Milwaukee 7:00 PM Fri., Apr. 10 @Texas 7:00 PM

Sat., Dec. 21 @Manitoba 6:00 PM Sat., Apr. 11 Texas 7:00 PM

Sun., Dec. 22 @Manitoba 2:00 PM

Fri., Dec. 27 Texas 7:00 PM

Sat., Dec. 28 @Texas 7:00 PM

JANUARY

Fri., Jan. 3 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM

Sun., Jan. 5 Grand Rapids 3:00 PM

Wed., Jan. 8 Chicago 7:00 PM

Fri., Jan. 10 Chicago 7:00 PM

Sun., Jan. 12 Toronto 3:00 PM

Thu., Jan. 16 Toronto 7:00 PM

Sat., Jan. 18 W-B/Scranton 7:00 PM

Tue., Jan. 21 W-B/Scranton 7:00 PM

Fri., Jan. 24 @Colorado 8:05 PM

Sat., Jan. 25 @Colorado 8:05 PM

Fri., Jan. 31 Texas 7:00 PM

TEAM (DIV) HOME AWAY TOTAL

Chicago (CEN) 4 4 8

Colorado (PAC) 2 2 4

Grand Rapids (CEN) 4 4 8

Iowa (CEN) 4 4 8

Manitoba (CEN) 4 4 8

Milwaukee (CEN) 4 4 8

Rockford (CEN) 4 4 8

Texas (CEN) 6 6 12

Toronto (NOR) 2 2 4

Tucson (PAC) 2 2 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (ATL) 2 2 4

TOTAL 38 38 76

MONTH HOME AWAY TOTAL

DAY HOME AWAY TOTAL

October 4 5 9

Monday 0 0 0

November 8 5 13

Tuesday 5 3 8

December 5 7 12

Wednesday 3 8 11

January 9 2 11

Thursday 2 0 2

February 1 10 11

Friday 11 11 22

March 7 7 14

Saturday 8 10 18

April 4 2 6

Sunday 9 6 15

TOTAL 38 38 76

TOTAL 38 38 76

The Rampage promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Season-tickets for the 2019-2020 Rampage season are on sale now. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.