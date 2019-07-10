Condors Reveal 2019-20 Schedule
July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors unveiled the 2019-20 schedule which begins at home with Opening Weekend on Friday, October 4 against San Diego and Saturday, October 5 against Ontario.
2019-20 BAKERSFIELD CONDORS SCHEDULE
Opponents (games played), NHL affiliate:
Ontario Reign (12), Los Angeles Kings
San Jose Barracuda (12), San Jose Sharks
Stockton Heat (12), Calgary Flames
Colorado Eagles (8), Colorado Avalanche
San Diego Gulls (8), Anaheim Ducks
Tucson Roadrunners (8), Arizona Coyotes
Grand Rapids Griffins (4), Detroit Red Wings
Iowa Wild (4), Minnesota Wild
23 of the team's 34 home games fall on a Friday or Saturday with 7 p.m. start times
The team will play two Sunday home matinees on Feb. 16 and March 1 with 5 p.m. start times
Two home "holiday" weeknight games will have special 5 p.m. starts on Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday, Nov. 27) and New Year's Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31)
Field Trip Day returns on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. giving thousands of local schools an opportunity for an educational field trip at a game
The remaining home weeknight games will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Condors begin 2019-20 off their most successful AHL season which included a franchise record 42 wins, a 17-game winning streak, a Pacific Division regular season title, and a first round Calder Cup Playoffs series victory over Colorado
