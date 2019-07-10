Condors Reveal 2019-20 Schedule

July 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors unveiled the 2019-20 schedule which begins at home with Opening Weekend on Friday, October 4 against San Diego and Saturday, October 5 against Ontario.

2019-20 BAKERSFIELD CONDORS SCHEDULE

Opponents (games played), NHL affiliate:

Ontario Reign (12), Los Angeles Kings

San Jose Barracuda (12), San Jose Sharks

Stockton Heat (12), Calgary Flames

Colorado Eagles (8), Colorado Avalanche

San Diego Gulls (8), Anaheim Ducks

Tucson Roadrunners (8), Arizona Coyotes

Grand Rapids Griffins (4), Detroit Red Wings

Iowa Wild (4), Minnesota Wild

23 of the team's 34 home games fall on a Friday or Saturday with 7 p.m. start times

The team will play two Sunday home matinees on Feb. 16 and March 1 with 5 p.m. start times

Two home "holiday" weeknight games will have special 5 p.m. starts on Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday, Nov. 27) and New Year's Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31)

Field Trip Day returns on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. giving thousands of local schools an opportunity for an educational field trip at a game

The remaining home weeknight games will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Condors begin 2019-20 off their most successful AHL season which included a franchise record 42 wins, a 17-game winning streak, a Pacific Division regular season title, and a first round Calder Cup Playoffs series victory over Colorado

TICKET PLANS ON SALE NOW - STARTING AT $12 / MONTH!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.