Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today their regular season schedule for the 2019-20 season.

San Jose will open the 2019-20 regular season at the Toyota Arena in Ontario against the Ontario Reign on Friday, Oct. 4.

San Jose's home opener is set for October 11 at SAP Center against the San Diego Gulls (7 p.m).

The Barracuda will play 34 regular season home games at SAP Center, which includes 11 doubleheader games with the San Jose Sharks (Please note a separate ticket is required to attend each game). Click HERE for a printable 2019-20 schedule.

In 34 home games, San Jose will play one Monday game, one Tuesday game, 11 Wednesday games, seven Friday games, eight Saturday games and six Sunday games.

The Barracuda will host a season-long six-game home stand from Feb. 9 to March 7, and will embark on a season-long four-game road trip to round out the season from April 5 to April 11.

The Barracuda will play one team outside of the Pacific Division in 2019-20 with a four-game home and road with the Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild).

The Barracuda are entering their fifth season playing in San Jose, following the American Hockey Leagues creation of the Pacific Division of the AHL, consisting of seven teams - all of whom serve as primary development affiliates for the National Hockey League: San Jose (Sharks), Bakersfield (Edmonton Oilers), Colorado (Avalanche), Ontario (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego (Anaheim Ducks), Stockton (Calgary Flames), and Tucson (Arizona Coyotes).

Many of the players on the Sharks roster made their journey to the National Hockey League by playing and developing in the AHL, including Logan Couture, Brent Burns, Martin Jones, Brenden Dillon, Radim Simek, Timo Meier, Marcus Sorensen, Tim Heed, and Aaron Dell.

This seasons Barracuda roster will be comprised of several of the Sharks top prospects including goaltenders Antoine Bibeau and Josef Korenar, defensemen Mario Ferraro, Nick DeSimone, Jake Middleton, Jeremy Roy, and Kyle Wood, and forwards Lean Bergmann, Joachim Blichfeld, Ivan Chekhovich, Alex True, Jonathan Dahlen, Noah Gregor, Jayden Halbgewachs, Jeff Viel, Evan Weinger, and Manny Wiederer.

The 2019-20 Barracuda promotional schedule and ticket information will be released at a later date.

