Griffins Receive Ticket Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Members of the Grand Rapids Griffins' front office earned accolades from the American Hockey League during recent league meetings in Charlotte, N.C.

The Griffins finished fifth in the AHL last season with an average attendance of 8,206 and have drawn more than 300,000 fans for six consecutive seasons. As a result, five members of the team's ticket sales department were recognized with Personal Achievement Awards, including:

Season ticket business development manager Peter Van Dame, who finished first in the Western Conference in new FSE sales for the fourth consecutive season;

Group sales account executive Andrea Steenwyk, who placed first among the AHL's rookie group sales account executives;

Group sales account executive Bre'onna Raymo, who ranked second in group sales in the Western Conference;

Season ticket sales development manager Jessica Bishop, who finished third in the Western Conference in new FSE sales, her second straight season finishing in the top three;

Director of group sales John Hoffa, who ranked third in group sales in the Western Conference.

The Griffins will open the home portion of their 2019-20 season against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Oct. 11 with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public in September. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

