Roadrunners Announce 2019-2020 Schedule

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced the club's schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Roadrunners will play a total of 68 regular season games (34 home and 34 away), opening their fourth season in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 4 at The H-E-B Center at Cedar Park against the Texas Stars, affiliate of the Dallas Stars and the home portion of their schedule on Friday, October 18 at Tucson Arena against the San Antonio Rampage, affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues.

START TIMES

The start time for all home games will be 7:05 p.m. with the exception of the following dates:

- Sunday, December 29, 2019 vs. Colorado (5:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, December 31, 2019 vs. San Diego (6:05 p.m.)

- Sunday, March 15, 2020 vs. Texas (4:05 p.m.)

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

The AHL's scheduling format will see the Roadrunners play 52 of 68 games against teams in the Pacific Division. Tucson will once again face the league's newest member club and affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, the Colorado Eagles, 12 times. The Roadrunners will face the remaining five divisional teams eight times each for a total of 40 games. In addition, the Roadrunners will play four out-of-division opponents; the Chicago Wolves (Vegas Golden Knights), Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild), San Antonio Rampage (St. Louis Blues) and Texas Stars (Dallas Stars).

The Roadrunners' season-long home stand will be seven games, which takes place during the holiday season. From December 20 through January 4 the team will host the following games:

- Friday, December 20 vs. Ontario (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, December 21 vs. Ontario (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, December 28 vs. Colorado (7:05 p.m.)

- Sunday, December 29 vs. Colorado (5:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, December 31 vs. San Diego (6:05 p.m.)

- Friday, January 3 vs. San Jose (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, January 4 vs. San Jose (7:05 p.m.)

The Roadrunners busiest months of the season will be November, December, February and March, each containing 11 games. The 2019-20 schedule contains 26 back-to-back sets.

ALL-STAR BREAK

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will take place on Sunday, January 26 and Monday, January 27 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

ROADRUNNERS 2019-20 FULL SEASON MEMBERSHIPS START AS LOW AS $391 PER SEAT

Full season memberships for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. In addition, the half season memberships are available, which start as low as $13.50 per seat, per game.

Partial Season Memberships include opening night and 11 games of your choice while starting at just $174.

For more information on Roadrunners tickets, call 866-774-6253.

SYNC THE SCHEDULE

Add the Roadrunners schedule to your calendar now with Google, Exchange, Apple, Yahoo, Outlook and more!

HOME DATES TO REMEMBER:

October 4: Season opener against the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, TX.

October 18: Tucson Arena opens its fourth season of play as the Roadrunners host the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues.

October 29: The Chicago Wolves make a visit to Tucson for the third straight year.

November 9: Annual "Salute to the Military Night" as the Roadrunners show their appreciation to the great military presence here in Tucson.

December 3: The Roadrunners renew their newfound rivalry against Colorado with their first of 12 meetings.

December 31: Start your New Year's Eve at Tucson Arena, beginning at 6:05 p.m.

February 1: Send the Roadrunners off on their annual "Gem Show Road Trip" with their final home contest prior to the near three-week trip.

February 21: The Stockton Heat come to town as Tucson returns to its home ice following the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show.

April 4: Final home game of the regular season against Bakersfield.

April 11: The regular season comes to a close in Bakersfield against the Condors.

REGULAR SEASON:

*All Times Tucson local

OCTOBER:

Friday, October 4 @ Texas (5:00 p.m.)

Sunday, October 6 @ San Antonio (1:00 p.m.)

Saturday, October 12 @ Ontario (6:00 p.m.)

Friday, October 18 vs. SAN ANTONIO (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, October 19 vs. SAN ANTONIO (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, October 25 vs. IOWA (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, October 26 vs. IOWA (7:05 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 29 vs. CHICAGO (7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 30 vs. CHICAGO (7:05 p.m.)

NOVEMBER:

Saturday, November 2 @ Stockton (6:00 p.m.)

Sunday, November 3 @ San Jose (4:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 8 vs. STOCKTON (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, November 9 vs. STOCKTON (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, November 15 @ Stockton (8:00 p.m.)

Sunday, November 17 @ San Jose (6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, November 20 @ San Jose (8:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 22 vs. ONTARIO (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, November 23 vs. ONTARIO (7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, November 27 @ Bakersfield (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, November 30 @ San Diego (8:00 p.m.)

DECEMBER:

Tuesday, December 3 vs. COLORADO (7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, December 4 vs. COLORADO (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, December 7 @ Iowa (6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 10 @ Iowa (6:00 p.m.)

Friday, December 13 @ San Antonio (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 14 @ Texas (6:00 p.m.)

Friday, December 20 vs. ONTARIO (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, December 21 vs. ONTARIO (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, December 28 vs. COLORADO (7:05 p.m.)

Sunday, December 29 vs. COLORADO (5:05 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 31 vs. SAN DIEGO (6:05 p.m.)

JANUARY:

Friday, January 3 vs. SAN JOSE (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, January 4 vs. SAN JOSE (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, January 10 @ Colorado (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, January 11 @ Colorado (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, January 17 @ San Diego (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, January 18 @ Ontario (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, January 21 @ San Diego (8:00 p.m.)

Friday, January 24 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, January 25 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, January 31 vs. COLORADO (7:05 p.m.)

FEBRUARY:

Saturday, February 1 vs. COLORADO (7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, February 5 @ Bakersfield (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, February 7 @ San Diego (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, February 8 @ Ontario (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, February 11 @ Colorado (7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, February 12 @ Colorado (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, February 15 @ Stockton (7:00 p.m.)

Monday, February 17 @ San Jose (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, February 21 vs. STOCKTON (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, February 22 vs. STOCKTON (7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, February 26 vs. SAN DIEGO (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, February 28 @ Ontario (8:00 p.m.)

MARCH:

Sunday, March 1 @ Bakersfield (6:00 p.m.)

Thursday, March 5 @ Chicago (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 7 @ Chicago (6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 10 vs. SAN DIEGO (7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 11 vs. SAN DIEGO (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, March 14 vs. TEXAS (7:05 p.m.)

Sunday, March 15 vs. TEXAS (4:05 p.m.)

Friday, March 20 @ Colorado (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, March 21 @ Colorado (6:05 p.m.)

Friday, March 27 vs. SAN JOSE (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, March 28 vs. SAN JOSE (7:05 p.m.)

APRIL:

Friday, April 3 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, April 4 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, April 10 @ Stockton (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 11 @ Bakersfield (7:00 p.m.)

MONTHLY BREAKDOWN:

December is the busiest month for the Roadrunners at Tucson Arena with seven home games. The monthly breakdown is as follows:

October: 3 Road / 6 Home

November: 7 Road / 4 Home

December: 4 Road / 7 Home

January: 5 Road / 5 Home

February: 8 Road / 4 Home

March: 5 Road / 6 Home

April: 2 Road / 2 Home

DAILY BREAKDOWN:

26 of the club's 34 home games will come on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. In total, the breakdown is as follows:

Monday: Zero (0) Games

Tuesday: Four (4) Games

Wednesday: Four (4) Games

Thursday: Zero (0) Games

Friday: Eleven (11) Games

Saturday: Thirteen (13) Games

Sunday: Two (2) Games

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

Roadrunners Pick Your Own Plan

Your Roadrunners membership, your way. Select 11 games of your choice and be in attendance for Opening Night on October 18 for as low as $174.

Roadrunners Group Promotions

Want to celebrate a night out with the Roadrunners? Get your group together, select from six of the Roadrunners announced guaranteed dates for the upcoming campaign and place your deposit today!

Roadrunners Face-Off Packs

Whether you a Roadrunners fan into golfing, hiking or just lounging by the pool, the one thing they all have in common, an option for you in the new Face-off Packs! Including four vouchers to Opening Weekend, three unique packages are on sale now starting at just $97.50. Explore all today by calling 866-774-6253.

