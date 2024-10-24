Wilke, Bear Net Two Goals Each in 6-1 Win over Wenatchee

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips' homecoming after a month-long road trip ended triumphantly, downing the Wenatchee Wild 6-1 Wednesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Everett opened the scoring with a powerplay goal 135 into play, with Carter Bear capitalizing on a give-and-go with Julius Miettinen for his first of two on the night. Tyler MacKenzie followed that up just two minutes later with his ninth goal of the season, assisted by Nolan Chastko and Landon DuPont.

Caine Wilke rifled a wrist shot over the glove of netminder Zach Zahara for a 3-0 Tips lead 9:00 into the first. Bear followed up with his second goal of the night at 13:15 in the opening period.

Wilke scored his second goal of the night and third of the season at 19:00 in the second period, tapping in a cross-crease setup from Brek Liske.

Jesse Heslop tacked on his eighth goal of the year 47 seconds into the third period, assisted by Tarin Smith and Bear.

Jesse Sanche stopped 29 of 30 shots on goal for the win, his sixth. Bear finished with three points on the night, with DuPont contributing three assists.

Article by Lindsey McClellan

