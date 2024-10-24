Giants Sign Forward Pura to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Forward Luca Pura

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Forward Luca Pura(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce the signing of 2008-born forward Luca Pura (Winnipeg, Man.) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 6-foot-2, 185 lb. left-shot forward was the Giants seventh-round selection (139th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Luca is a strong forward with good awareness around the net who has made impressive strides since we drafted him in 2023," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We look forward to seeing his continued growth this season."

Pura has had an extremely productive start to the 2024-25 season, which is his second with the U18 Winnipeg Wild. After scoring 19 goals and adding nine assists for 28 points in 39 games last season, he has already recorded 17 points (6G-11A) in the first nine games of the year, which currently ranks second in scoring in the Manitoba U18 AAA Hockey League.

Thirteen of his 17 points have come at even-strength and he is currently riding an eight-game point streak.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, current coaches and past coaches for their support throughout my journey," Pura said. "I am very excited for the opportunity to be part of the Vancouver Giants organization and can't wait for what's to come."

Last year, the Winnipeg native played for Team Manitoba in the 2023 WHL Cup, where he recorded two goals and added an assist in five games, helping them capture a Gold Medal.

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Luca and his family.

The next chance to see the Giants in action is on Sunday, October 27 at 4 p.m. when they host the Kamloops Blazers at the Langley Events Centre in the annual Trick or Suite night. Following that, they host the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, November 1 and the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday, November 2.

