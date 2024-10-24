Lakovic Ready for Pressure-Packed Draft Season Ahead

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Lynden Lakovic's stock is on the rise heading into the 2025 NHL Draft.

This week, the Moose Jaw Warriors forward was given an 'A' rating by NHL Central Scouting in their Preliminary Players to Watch list, and he was also named to Team CHL for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota next month.

Lakovic said the outside accolades hasn't phased him as he looks to continue climbing up the draft rankings.

"I don't think there's any pressure," he said. "At the end of the day, it's just a rating, I'm thankful for what they think of me, but at the end of the day, I've got to try and prove myself every game."

The 17-year-old forward has been off to an excellent start to his third season in the Western Hockey League. Lakovic currently leads the Warriors with 16 points, including six goals and 10 assists, through 12 games.

He said the Warriors' organization has helped him grow into the player that he is today with his sights on the NHL.

"I've come a long way since coming into the league, Moose Jaw's become a home to me and made me the player and person I am today and I give a lot of credit to the organization," Lakovic said.

The Warriors originally selected Lakovic in the second round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, seeing the potential in his size and offensive skills.

Lakovic credits Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary with helping to make him a more well-rounded player.

"When I came into the league, I don't think I'd ever heard of defence and Lears has really helped me in that department and my 200-foot game has really come a long way," he said.

Over the past two seasons, Lakovic has pushed his game to another level. After scoring two goals and seven points in 37 games as a 16-year-old, the West Kelowna product took on a key role with the Warriors' championship team in 2023-24, setting career-highs across the board with 18 goals and 39 points in 68 games.

His game went to another level during the 2024 WHL Playoffs, posting five goals and eight points in 20 games, including three overtime winners.

Lakovic said extra work on and off the ice has been key for him growing into the player he is this season.

"Everyone is in the gym and on the ice the same amount, so you get to choose if you want to come in early and do the work and if you want to stay out after practice and do work, so for the most part, I've taken advantage of that over the past couple of years," he said.

Heading to the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota will be a good opportunity for Lakovic to showcase the improvements in his game for NHL scouts on a bigger stage.

He said the two-game series against the United States National Development Program will be a chance to shine under pressure.

"That's what the whole event is all about, they want to see who sticks out among the top prospects," Lakovic said.

"Everyone there has a certain skill set, mine is going to be different than others and that's the whole point of the event, to showcase your talents and I've got to do that."

Lakovic added that last season's run to the Memorial Cup for the Warriors was good preparation for this series.

"Going to the Memorial Cup, every team there was an All-Star team, so that can help you in a way," he said. "The long playoff run, playing some hard, heavy games where the pace is super high and that's what it's going to be like here."

The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will be held on Nov. 26 in London, ON and Nov. 27 in Oshawa, ON.

