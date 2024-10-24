Spokane Chiefs Announce 2024-25 Regular Season TV Broadcast Schedule

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs announced on Thursday their television broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season, including 10 games set to air live on SWX, the regional leader in live local sports programming.

This season's TV slate will include six home games and four away, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 2 against the Tri-City Americans from the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash. The final TV broadcasts of the season will be back-to-back games, at home vs. Seattle on March 21 and on the road at Tri-City on March 22.

All televised games will air live on SWX, available in the Spokane area on Comcast channel 112 and over-the-air channel 6.2. Fans can also download the SWX Local Sports app, available for both Apple and Android devices.

2024-25 Spokane Chiefs Regular Season TV Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, November 2 at Tri-City (6 p.m.)

Friday, December 13 at Seattle (7 p.m.)

Saturday, January 18 vs. Lethbridge (6 p.m.)

Saturday, February 15 vs. Tri-City (6 p.m.)

Friday, February 21 vs. Tri-City (7 p.m.)

Saturday, February 22 at Tri-City (6 p.m.)

Saturday, March 1 vs. Seattle (6 p.m.)

Saturday, March 15 vs. Tri-City (6 p.m.)

Friday, March 21 vs. Seattle (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 22 at Tri-City (6 p.m.)

The 2024-25 broadcast schedule is subject to change.

