Preview: Americans at Wild - October 25

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans saw their 3-0 lead through 40 minutes of play disappear as the Portland Winterhawks stormed back to tie the game, but Jake Sloan scored in overtime to lift Tri-City to its fourth straight win Sunday night. Tri-City jumped out to the 3-0 lead thanks to to goals from Cruz Pavao, Max Curran and Cash Koch, but Portland scored three goals, two on the power play, in 8:14 to tie the game. The win capped off a perfect four-game home stand for the team.

VS WENATCHEE: Friday is the first of eight meetings against the Wild in the 2024-25 season. Last season, in Wenatchee's first year as a franchise, Tri-City went 4-4 against their newest division rival with three of those four wins coming on home ice.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Gavin Garland (5-6-11) Kenta Isogai (4-5-9)

Brandon Whynott (5-5-10) Luka Shcherbyna (2-6-8)

Carter MacAdams (1-9-10) Cooper Miles (3-4-7)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Power Play - 18.2% (6-for-33) Power Play - 16.1% (9-for-56)

Penalty Kill - 75.7% (28-for-37) Penalty Kill - 85.1% (40-for-47)

