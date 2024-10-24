Preview: Americans at Wild - October 25
October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans saw their 3-0 lead through 40 minutes of play disappear as the Portland Winterhawks stormed back to tie the game, but Jake Sloan scored in overtime to lift Tri-City to its fourth straight win Sunday night. Tri-City jumped out to the 3-0 lead thanks to to goals from Cruz Pavao, Max Curran and Cash Koch, but Portland scored three goals, two on the power play, in 8:14 to tie the game. The win capped off a perfect four-game home stand for the team.
VS WENATCHEE: Friday is the first of eight meetings against the Wild in the 2024-25 season. Last season, in Wenatchee's first year as a franchise, Tri-City went 4-4 against their newest division rival with three of those four wins coming on home ice.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Gavin Garland (5-6-11) Kenta Isogai (4-5-9)
Brandon Whynott (5-5-10) Luka Shcherbyna (2-6-8)
Carter MacAdams (1-9-10) Cooper Miles (3-4-7)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Power Play - 18.2% (6-for-33) Power Play - 16.1% (9-for-56)
Penalty Kill - 75.7% (28-for-37) Penalty Kill - 85.1% (40-for-47)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
