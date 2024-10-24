Wenatchee Falls Victim to Fast Silvertips Start Wednesday in 6-1 Loss

EVERETT, Wash. - The Western Hockey League's highest-scoring team got out to a hot start Wednesday at Angel of the Winds Arena, as the Wenatchee Wild took a 6-1 defeat against the Everett Silvertips in their first midweek contest of the season. Wednesday's game begins a busy week for the Wild that will see them play three games in a four-day span - Wednesday's game was also the first of three games to be played against the Silvertips over the next four outings.

Everett opened the scoring with four first-period goals, starting with Carter Bear's goal at 1:35, off a setup pass from Julius Miettinen below the goal line. Two long rebounds helped the Silvertips add to the lead, starting with Tyler MacKenzie's goal from the left half at 3:53 of the period, and Caine Wilke's second-chance marker from just inside the right faceoff dot at the nine-minute mark.

Bear picked up a second goal with 6:45 remaining in the first period, tossing a shot high off the glass before jousting in the rebound from the goal line. The teams played to a stalemate for almost the entire second period, but Wilke collected his second goal of the game with 59.8 seconds to go in the period, scraping in a chance from Brek Liske that was headed wide of the net.

Tarin Smith found Jesse Heslop stationed at the right-wing faceoff dot for a one-timer 47 seconds into the third period, pushing the Silvertips' lead to 6-0, but the Wild got on the board halfway through a power play with 6:46 to play, when Evan Friesen rifled home a one-timer from Kenta Isogai inside the left-wing circle.

Bear added an assist to his haul for the night, while Landon DuPont picked up three assists. Four other Silvertips finished with multi-point showings, while Jesse Sanche notched his sixth win of the season behind 29 saves.

Zach Zahara made 32 saves in the loss for the Wild, while Noah Stenvig finished with three saves in a brief relief stint. Everett moved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory, while the Wild come out of Wednesday at 4-6-2-0 for the season.

The Wild return home Friday for HOWLoween against the Tri-City Americans, with the opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets for Friday's game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

