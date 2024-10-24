T-Birds Game to be Broadcast on FOX 13+
October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the broadcasting of three upcoming games in the months of November and December on FOX 13+ (cable 110/ch. 22).
The first of the three games will take place Saturday November 2nd when the Seattle Thunderbirds take on the Portland Winterhawks at home in the accesso ShoWare Center, puck drop is 6:05pm PST.
The Current Broadcast Schedule is as follows:
Saturday, November 2 vs Portland 6:05pm
Friday, December 13 vs Spokane, 7:05pm
Saturday, December 14 at Portland 6:05pm
*Dates and Opponents subject to change, more dates and opponents to be added in the coming month*
About the Seattle Thunderbirds
The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.
T-Birds Extras
The Seattle Thunderbirds return home after their 6-game road stint Friday November 1st, puck drop is 7:05pm.
For tickets visit: tickets.seattlethunderbirds.com.
