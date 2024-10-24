T-Birds Cut Down by Blades

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

SASKATOON, Sask. - The Seattle Thunderbirds fell behind early and could not overcome the early deficit as they dropped a 5-1 decision Wednesday to the Saskatoon Blades as SaskTel Place. The T-Birds road trip through the Eastern Division continues Friday at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert when they face the Raiders.

Seattle (5-7-1-0) got into an early two-goal hole when Saskatoon scored twice in the games first three minutes. They increased the lead to 3-0 with a power play goal at 6:39.

"We have to get off to a better start," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We need to get our feet under us, get our first round of shifts in and get everyone into the game. We weren't able to do that. In the blink of an eye it was three-nothing and that's a tough hill to climb."

The Thunderbirds chipped into the lead when Braeden Cootes scored his third of the season while Seattle skated with the man advantage, 48-seconds into the second period.

"The puck came out (of the offensive zone), he explained of his goal. "We regrouped. I got some speed, saw a lane and thought I would take it. Then I saw the goalie overcommitting. I just chipped it far side and it went in."

O'Dette liked his team's early second period push back. "Guys didn't quit. They kept playing hard facing some adversity in the game. We created some momentum off the power play goal. I was happy with the compete and the push back, just, obviously disappointed with the loss."

The T-Birds got another power play chance minutes later but failed to capitalize. Shortly after the T-Birds power play expired the Blades scored to make it 4-1. Saskatoon added a fifth goal with just under three minutes remaining in the game to close out the scoring.

Seattle got into penalty trouble at times in the game as Saskatoon was awarded seven power plays. That included a lengthy 5-on-3 in the first period, another lengthy two-man advantage in the third period and nearly five minutes of a 5-on-4 in the second.

"We made some adjustments on the PK," remarked O'Dette of the penalty kill success. "It was nice to see us shut some of those chances down. That was definitely a positive there."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Earlier Wednesday two Thunderbirds players made NHL Central Scouting's preliminary Ones to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft. Cootes was listed as a B skater (2nd/3rd round candidate) and Matej Pekar was a W rating (6th/7th round candidate).

There are only two Thunderbirds players who call Saskatchewan home. Kazden Mathies is from Martensville and Grayson Malinoski is from Saskatoon.

At the WHL Cup in Red Deer, AB., Seattle's 2024 first round pick Brock England picked up two assists as his Team Alberta lost to Team Saskatchewan, 5-2.

