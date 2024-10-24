Royals Weekend Preview - October 25th & 26th

Victoria Royals battle the Kelowna Rockets

The Victoria Royals are closing out their four-game road trip through the interior of B.C. with a back-to-back set of games against the Prince George Cougars, set for Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th at the CN Centre.

The Royals are coming off a separate back-to-back earlier in the week. The Royals dropped Tuesday's game 6-3 to the Kamloops Blazers, but bounced back with a 4-3 shootout win over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday. The team now sits second in the Western Conference with 16 points - trailing the first-place Everett Silvertips by only two points.

Friday's game will be the first of eight meetings between the Royals and Cougars this season. There will be a total of seven NHL draftees available to dress for the game, with three being Royals in team captain Justin Kipkie, Nate Misskey and Markus Loponen. On the Cougars side Riley Heidt, Terik Parascak, Hunter Liang and Koehn Ziemmer.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Cole Reschny - It has been quite the week for the 17-year-old forward from Macklin, SK. On Monday, it was announced that he will represent the CHL in the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November. On Wednesday he was given an "A" ranking in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft. Reschny has appeared in all 11 games for the Royals so far this season and leads the team with 16 points.

PRINCE GEORGE

Borya Valis - The 20-year-old right-winger from Denver, CO. has had a strong start to his final season in the WHL. Valis has appeared in 11 games for the Cougars this season, leading them in points with 17 and has netted five goals with 12 assists. The six-foot-two winger was a big piece in the Cougars playoff run last season, which saw the team reach the Western Conference Championship before falling to the Portland Winterhawks. In 15 playoff appearances, Valis recorded nine goals and four assists for 13 points.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (7W-2L-1OTL-1SOL-TP16) - 2nd in Western Conference

PRINCE GEORGE - (6W-4L-2OTL-1SOL-15TP) - 4th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â October 25, @ PG - 7:00 pm

Â October 26, @ PG - 6:00 pm

Â November 1, v. MJW - 7:05 pm

Â November 3, v. SASK - 3:05 pm

Â November 5, v. KAM - 7:05 pm

