Royals Weekend Preview - October 25th & 26th
October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
The Victoria Royals are closing out their four-game road trip through the interior of B.C. with a back-to-back set of games against the Prince George Cougars, set for Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th at the CN Centre.
The Royals are coming off a separate back-to-back earlier in the week. The Royals dropped Tuesday's game 6-3 to the Kamloops Blazers, but bounced back with a 4-3 shootout win over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday. The team now sits second in the Western Conference with 16 points - trailing the first-place Everett Silvertips by only two points.
Friday's game will be the first of eight meetings between the Royals and Cougars this season. There will be a total of seven NHL draftees available to dress for the game, with three being Royals in team captain Justin Kipkie, Nate Misskey and Markus Loponen. On the Cougars side Riley Heidt, Terik Parascak, Hunter Liang and Koehn Ziemmer.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
VICTORIA
Cole Reschny - It has been quite the week for the 17-year-old forward from Macklin, SK. On Monday, it was announced that he will represent the CHL in the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November. On Wednesday he was given an "A" ranking in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft. Reschny has appeared in all 11 games for the Royals so far this season and leads the team with 16 points.
PRINCE GEORGE
Borya Valis - The 20-year-old right-winger from Denver, CO. has had a strong start to his final season in the WHL. Valis has appeared in 11 games for the Cougars this season, leading them in points with 17 and has netted five goals with 12 assists. The six-foot-two winger was a big piece in the Cougars playoff run last season, which saw the team reach the Western Conference Championship before falling to the Portland Winterhawks. In 15 playoff appearances, Valis recorded nine goals and four assists for 13 points.
CURRENT SEASON RECORDS
VICTORIA - (7W-2L-1OTL-1SOL-TP16) - 2nd in Western Conference
PRINCE GEORGE - (6W-4L-2OTL-1SOL-15TP) - 4th in Western Conference
ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Â October 25, @ PG - 7:00 pm
Â October 26, @ PG - 6:00 pm
Â November 1, v. MJW - 7:05 pm
Â November 3, v. SASK - 3:05 pm
Â November 5, v. KAM - 7:05 pm
WATCH & LISTEN
Radio broadcast
All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.
Online video stream
All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.
