Tigers Sign Carter Cunningham to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have signed 2006-born forward Carter Cunningham (Lethbridge, AB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
Cunningham, 18, may not have heard his name called in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft; however, it didn't take long for teams to notice his presence. So far this season, he's played 13 games with the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL, collecting 4 goals and 11 assists for 15 points along the way.
Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox says Cunningham is an explosive forward that'll be a force on both ends of the ice. "Carter is a powerful two-way forward who effectively utilizes his size and excels at protecting the puck. He will make valuable contributions at both ends of the rink."
