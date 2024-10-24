Rockets Fall In Shootout To Royals

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Tij Iginla of the Kelowna Rockets (right) faces off with the Victoria Royals

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: ste) Tij Iginla of the Kelowna Rockets (right) faces off with the Victoria Royals(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: ste)

The Kelowna Rockets earned a point after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Victoria Royals, Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets held a 2-1 and 3-2 advantage but the Royals were able to score late, sending the game to overtime and eventually a shootout where the visitors secured the victory.

Victoria would open the scoring in the first period off a goal from Justin Kipkie at 6:27. It wouldn't be long before the Rockets would pull the game back to even footing as Max Graham would score a weird goal that went up in the air and scraped past the goal line to tie the game at one. Graham now has three goals in his last two games and five since returning to the team at the beginning of the month.

Kelowna would come out quick in the second period as Michael Cicek would spring Levi Benson who would go forehand, backhand with the deke that would beat Royals goaltender Jayden Kraus for his second of the season to make it 2-1 in favour of Kelowna.

That lead would remain until early in the third period as Victoria's Vaughn Watterodt would score to make it 2-2. Kelowna would once again take the lead, as Andrew Cristall would go post and in on the power play to put the Rockets back in front at 8:20 of the third period. With less than a minute remaining in the game and the goaltender pulled, Victoria would get a goal from Cole Reschny off a goal mouth scramble to tie the game at three and send the game to overtime.

Overtime solved nothing, forcing the two teams to head to a shootout. Cristall scored for Kelowna while Reschny and Brayden Boehm would score for Victoria to give the Royals a 4-3 victory.

"I wish I had the recipe, but it's frustrating to say the least," said Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette following the loss. "We had it there and you lean on some guys to show the right way and those little details and ultimately we weren't able to get it done."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Victoria outshot Kelowna 36-34

Kelowna's power play went 1/2 while Victoria's went 0/2

Jake Pilon made 32 saves on the evening

UP NEXT

The Rockets will have a quick turn around as they will welcome the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors to Prospera Place on Friday, October 25th in the annual Hershey Candy Scramble game. Puck drop will take place at 7:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.