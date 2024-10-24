Winterhawks Begin Family Sundays this Week against Everett

Join us this Sunday as the Portland Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips for a 4:00 pm puck drop in a special Halloween-themed contest packed with family-friendly fun and festive activities. The evening kicks off with the Rosebuds Halloween Dance Camp, where you can watch the Rosebuds showcase their skills with a thrilling on-ice performance. During the first intermission, the spotlight shifts to our Jr. Hawks, who will take center stage for an exciting performance of their own.

We're also inviting all fans to get into the Halloween spirit by participating in our Costume Contest. Whether you're dressed as your favorite character, a spooky creature, or anything in between, you'll have the chance to win some fantastic prizes, including signed memorabilia and tickets. Throughout the game, we'll keep the Halloween vibes going with festive music to keep the energy high, and there will be concourse trick-or-treating for the little ones to enjoy some sweet treats. Make sure to check out the Kids Corner presented by Seebee Construction and the brand new Sensory Room from our friends at DSP Connections.

Trading Cards

The first of six sets of The Barber's Trading Cards will be handed out at doors this Sunday! The next set will be available on December 8th for the Teddy Bear Toss as well as the remaining four Sunday games on the schedule and New Year's Eve.

Community Post-Game Skate

The fun doesn't end with the final whistle! After the game, stick around for a community skate where fans can take to the ice at the VMC. Just be sure to sign the waiver in advance by visiting this link and bring the signed copy to the GP Room after the game to pick up your skates. Community skates will take place on four of the five Sunday games the Winterhawks have this season, excluding Teddy Bear Toss on December 8th.

After the game, hit the ice for a FREE postgame skate in the VMC! All skill levels are welcome, and free rental skates are available for those who need them. If you would like to bring your own skates, you must bring them in the building when you first enter AND blade covers/skate guards MUST BE ON AT ALL TIMES during the game

Parking Information

As we're expecting a busy weekend at the Rose Quarter with multiple events, we highly recommend arriving early to secure parking. Pre-purchased parking is available for $28, or you can pay $34 on-site. The Garden Garage will open at 9 AM on Sunday, with game doors opening at 3:00 PM and warmups starting at 3:25 PM. Get here early and help cheer on the Hawks before puck drop! -

