Team BC, Team Sask Open WHL Cup with Wins
October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - It was a winning start for the Moose Jaw Warriors' three prospects at the 2024 WHL Cup on Wednesday.
Cohen Williams and Team BC scored a 4-3 win over Team Manitoba, while Cooper Perrin, Cade Mitchell and Team Sask skated to a 5-2 win over the host Team Alberta.
Team BC jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Team Manitoba in the opener, but Manitoba battled back to tie the game early in the third period.
Victoria Royals prospect Jacob Schwartz scored the game-winner on the power play with 3:36 to go in the third.
In the late game, Team Sask scored early and often as they built up a 5-0 lead only 6:15 into the second period on goals from five different players.
Team Alberta scored twice in the third period, but couldn't mount a full comeback.
Team BC and Team Sask will now meet on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. while Team Manitoba faces off with Team Alberta at 7 p.m. in Red Deer.
