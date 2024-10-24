Team BC, Team Sask Open WHL Cup with Wins

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - It was a winning start for the Moose Jaw Warriors' three prospects at the 2024 WHL Cup on Wednesday.

Cohen Williams and Team BC scored a 4-3 win over Team Manitoba, while Cooper Perrin, Cade Mitchell and Team Sask skated to a 5-2 win over the host Team Alberta.

Team BC jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Team Manitoba in the opener, but Manitoba battled back to tie the game early in the third period.

Victoria Royals prospect Jacob Schwartz scored the game-winner on the power play with 3:36 to go in the third.

In the late game, Team Sask scored early and often as they built up a 5-0 lead only 6:15 into the second period on goals from five different players.

Team Alberta scored twice in the third period, but couldn't mount a full comeback.

Team BC and Team Sask will now meet on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. while Team Manitoba faces off with Team Alberta at 7 p.m. in Red Deer.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.