Broncos Kick-Off New Season Ticket Drive in Partnership with the Southwest Facility Foundation

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos will be kicking off a new season ticket drive this week with the goal of reaching 1,700 season ticket members by December 7th while raising funds for the Southwest Facility Foundation.

The Broncos currently have 1,530 season ticket members including 256 new members so far this season. Starting this week, the Broncos will donate $25 to the Southwest Facility Foundation for each new season ticket membership sold through December 7th. Season ticket prices will be pro-rated based on the remaining games left in the 2024-25 WHL season and members will be entered to win some great prizes during the ticket drive.

"There's been a lot of excitement around the Broncos this season after winning the Central Division Championship and returning to the post season last year," said Executive VP of Business Operations Kevin Simpson. "This partnership and season ticket drive will help us grow our fan base while supporting the Southwest Facility Foundation in their efforts to help bring new recreation facilities to Swift Current."

"The Broncos mean a lot to this community and have given us so many memorable moments in the InnovationPlex. The energy and connection is electric when we get to experience it together. The SWFF is excited to partner with such a great organization as we continue to raise awareness and funds for new rec facilities in Swift Current - so we can create more memorable moments, together, " said Southwest Facility Foundation Board Member, Caitlin Mann.

Broncos season ticket memberships offer big savings on single game tickets along with great benefits such as exclusive dressing room tours, team merchandise discounts and bring a buddy nights. Plus, all season ticket memberships include tickets to the first two home Playoff games.

"The Broncos will not be offering pro-rated season ticket memberships past December 7th this season so if you've been thinking about becoming a Broncos season ticket member, this will be the best time to secure some great seats for the rest of the season and 2025 WHL playoffs while supporting a great cause," added Simpson.

In addition to helping raise funds for the Southwest Facility Foundation, new and existing season ticket holders will be entered to win some amazing prizes as certain milestones are achieved during the ticket drive. When the club reaches 1,600 season ticket members, a Broncos Winter Prize Package will be given away consisting of a Broncos autographed stick, toque, scarf and mittens. When the club reaches 1,650 season tickets, an autographed Broncos replica game jersey will be given away. If the club reaches its goal of 1,700 season tickets by December 7th, one lucky season ticket member will win the grand prize of an Ultimate Fan Experience. The experience will include a private dressing room tour and meet-and-greet with the Broncos team, the Broncos suite for a game night and an autographed Broncos jersey.

Season ticket memberships can be purchased by calling the Broncos at (306) 773-1509 or by visiting The Stable inside the InnovationPlex during regular business hours.

To learn more about the Southwest Facility Foundation or make a donation (which will be matched by Innovation Credit Union until December 20th) - visit their website at southwestfacilityfoundation.com.

