Prince George Cougars Announce Community Heroes Weekend: November 9 & 10, 2024

Prince George, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to host Community Heroes Weekend on November 9th and 10th, as we face off against the Vancouver Giants at the CN Centre. Puck drops at 6:00 PM on Saturday, November 9th, and 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 10th.

This special weekend is dedicated to honoring our local frontline heroes who tirelessly serve our community. Thanks to the incredible generosity of Cougars ownership, $50,000 worth of tickets for both games have been purchased for our community heroes, including firefighters, RCMP officers, medical staff, teachers, and other essential frontline workers to enjoy the fast-paced action on the ice, free of charge. Local businesses are also being invited to join the initiative by purchasing blocks of tickets for our community heroes. The weekend is proudly presented by Coastal GasLink, whose support helps make this tribute possible.

Adding to the excitement, the weekend will feature a Mega 50/50 with a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000, made possible through the support of Inland Truck and Equipment and Link Belt. Tickets for the Mega 50/50 go on sale online at 12:01 AM on Monday, October 28, and you don't have to be at the game to win! Tickets for the Mega 50/50 can be purchased at https://bit.ly/PGmega5050.

Proceeds from the Mega 50/50 will go towards local nonprofits that make a significant impact in our community, including the Prince George Community Foundation, Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, the Prince George Firefighters Charitable Society, and RCMP Victim Services.

"Community Heroes Weekend always proves to be a fun and exciting weekend for the Cougars. It's special to get so many essential workers under the same roof watching great hockey and having a great time with one another. Seeing local businesses step up and provide tickets for them and their families is also extremely rewarding. Watching the 50/50 jackpot grow into the six digits and seeing the frenzy that goes along with that is awesome every time," outlined Taylor Dakers, the Prince George Cougars Director of Business Operations.

Join us for an unforgettable weekend of hockey and community spirit as we celebrate the people who keep Prince George strong. Game tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsnorth.ca Don't miss your chance to cheer on the Cougars and be part of honoring our local heroes while supporting incredible causes!

