Rockets Host Warriors In Annual Hershey's Candy Scramble Night

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Following a 4-3 shootout loss to the Victoria Royals on Wednesday night at Prospera Place, the Kelowna Rockets are preparing to host the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday in the one and only meeting between the two clubs this season.

Kelowna comes into the game with a record of 3-1-1 in their last five, as they earned a point in their last game against the Royals. Kelowna got goals from Max Graham, Levi Benson and Andrew Cristall but Victoria tied the game late and got the shootout winner from 20-year-old winger Brayden Boehm.

The Warriors are 3-7-2 on the season, going 0-4-1 in their past five games including a 6-5 loss to the Swift Current Broncos on Oct. 19 and a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Oct. 22.

CANDY SCRAMBLE

Friday's game is also the annual Hershey's Candy Scramble event, fans are invited to dress up in their costumes. During one of the intermissions, children aged ten and under will be invited to the ice surface to collect candy that has been scattered.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Levi Benson found his way back on the scoresheet, scoring a nice second period goal on Wednesday against the Royals. The rookie forward has found some chemistry with 20-year-old Michael Cicek and has two goals and five points in 10 games in his first WHL season.

Caden Price extended his point streak to six games following Wednesday's game where he grabbed an assist. Over those six contests, the 19-year-old rearguard has 12 points including two four-point outings against Portland and Prince Albert.

