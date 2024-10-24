Pats Deal Oremba to Spokane for Pair of Draft Picks

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have traded a 2005-born forward Sam Oremba to the Spokane Chiefs for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

"With 15 forwards on our roster, and injured players close to returning, we have some difficult decisions to make," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "This move adds important draft capital, and creates valuable opportunities for our young players. This move also gives Sam a fresh start in Spokane, and we wish him the best."

Oremba, 19, tallied six points (3G-3A) in 10 games this season with Regina. The Regina, Sask. product had 46 points (22G-34A) in 46 games last season with the Pats, including 10 power play goals. The 6-foot-2, 201 lb. left-winger began his career with the Seattle Thunderbirds, where he was drafted with the seventh pick of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Oremba was acquired by the Pats on October 4, 2022.

The Pats have also recalled 2007-born forward Kristian Lacelle from the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA team.

