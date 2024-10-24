Tigers Double up Hitmen

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - The Calgary Hitmen kicked off their three-game road trip in Medicine Hat Wednesday night to face the Tigers for the first time this season. The home team came out victorious with a 4-2 win over Calgary.

It would be Calgary's point leader Ben Kindel to open up game scoring, gathering the rebound off of a shot from Maxim Muranov. Medicine Hat would follow up with Gavin Mckenna putting one past Ethan Buenaventura to even the score just over three minutes later. With Calgary in the box, Mckenna would find the back of the net once again, giving Medicine Hat their first lead of the game heading into the second period.

A power play goal from Carson Wetsch in the second half of the period would be the equalizer for Calgary, with Wetsch batting one in for his fourth goal in as many games. A tie game entering the final frame was short lived with Medicine Hat netting a pair of goals just 46 seconds apart to make it 4-2. Goal scorers were Hunter St. Martin and Bryce Pickford. A couple untimely penalties from Calgary, and strong goaltending from Medicine Hat's Harrison Meneghin were the momentum killers in Calgary's comeback efforts. Shots finished 22-17 in favour of Calgary. Ben Kindel (1g, 1a), Carter Yakemchuk (1a) and Carson Wetsch (1a) all extended their point streaks to four games. Calgary now sits with a record of 4-5-1-0.

Calgary now heads east for their next stop in Saskatchewan against the Regina Pats on Friday, Oct. 25 before wrapping up in Brandon on Sunday, Oct. 26. Calgary is then back in Scotiabank Saddledome to face Medicine Hat in a rematch on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:00 p.m.

