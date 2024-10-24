Chiefs Acquire F Sam Oremba from Regina in Exchange for 2025 Fourth, 2026 Second
October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired 2005-born forward Sam Oremba from the Regina Pats in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a second-round pick in 2026.
"We are excited to add Sam to our team," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "He provides size, speed, and valuable experience to our forward group, including 32 games of playoff experience. We would like to welcome Sam and his family to the Chiefs organization."
Oremba, a 6-foot-2 winger from Regina, has three goals and three assists in 10 games with the Pats so far this season. In the 2023-24 campaign, he posted career highs of 22 goals and 24 assists for 46 total points and finished the year fourth on the team in scoring. Oremba was originally selected 7th-overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He's logged 97 total points (41G-56A) in 212 Western Hockey League career games, including 14 in his rookie season with the Thunderbirds where he was the fifth-highest scoring rookie on Seattle's 2021-22 roster and chipped in two goals in the playoffs.
Oremba is expected to make his Chiefs debut this weekend at home.
