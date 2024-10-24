Tigers Take out Hitmen 4-2 on Home Ice

Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers







The Tigers welcomed the Calgary Hitmen to Co-op Place on Wednesday night. It was the first game of the season between the two Central Division rivals. With each team sitting around the .500 mark, they both wanted the two points at stake to start making a move towards the division leaders.

The two teams spent the first half of the first period feeling each other out. The Hitmen would get on the scoreboard first just before the midway point. Skating hard towards the net, Ben Kindel was able to use his momentum and backhand in the rebound from Ethan Moore's shot. The opening marker was his fifth of the season. The Tigers would respond just over three minutes later. Gavin McKenna let a wrister go from the top of the circle that beat the screened goaltender. Hunter St. Martin and Oasiz Wiesblatt picked up the helpers on the tying goal. McKenna would strike again before the end of the period. While on the power play, Andrew Basha found McKenna in the slot for a quick one-timer that gave the Tigers their first lead of the game. Bryce Pickford picked up the secondary assist on McKenna's fifth of the season.

The Hitmen held the edge in shots 8-2 in the second period thanks to some late power plays. They were able to take advantage on the first with Carson Wetsch collecting his fifth of the season. Wetsch took a wack at a rebound in front of the net that took a lucky bounce off a defender and found it's way into the back of the net. The power play marker was the lone goal of the period and sent the two teams into the intermission all tied at two apiece.

The Tigers broke the tie early in the third. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll made a nice spin pass that found St. Martin at the top of the circle. He let go a quick wrister that wound up in the top corner for his team leading seventh goal of the season. The Tigers kept their foot on the pedal and lit the goal lamp again only 46 seconds later. Pickford let a wrister go from the point that found it's way into the back of the net. McKenna and Wiesblatt picked up the helpers on the insurance marker. The two teams battled hard and the rivalry really showed up late in the game with some physical play. The Tigers were able to shut the Hitmen down for the remainder of the period and held on to secure the 4-2 victory.

Harrison Meneghin got the start in net for the Tigers. He made 20 saves to pick up his fourth since joining the team.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/5 - 20%

PK: 4/5 - 80%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Hunter St. Martin - Medicine Hat

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Bryce Pickford

The Tigers are back in action Friday night when they head to Red Deer to take on the Rebels. Game time is 7:00 PM (MT). You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

Western Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

