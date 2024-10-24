Štěbeták, Miller Named to Central Scouting Preliminary List

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are looking to continue their tradition of developing NHL prospects as two players, goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták and forward Ryan Miller, have been named to the NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ondřej Štěbeták

Czech netminder Ondřej Štěbeták wasted little time making his mark in North America after being selected by the Winterhawks in the first round of the 2024 WHL Import Draft. The 17-year-old goaltender, who previously played for HC Dukla Jihlava in the Czech Extraliga, earned NHL Central Scouting's 'C' rating, projecting him as a potential 4th or 5th-round selection in the upcoming draft.

Štěbeták began his WHL career with two consecutive victories, turning aside 68 shots and posting a stellar .932 save percentage in those contests. Through his first nine contests, the netminder has compiled a solid 5-3-1-0 record.

Ryan Miller

Miller, a native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, enters his draft year having already assumed a leadership position with the Winterhawks, wearing an 'A' as an alternate captain in just his second full WHL season. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound left winger has earned a 'W' rating from NHL Central Scouting, indicating he's projected as a potential 6th or 7th-round selection.

Selected 66th overall by Portland in the 2022 WHL Draft, Miller has shown steady development in his offensive game. Through the first 12 games of the 2024-25 season, he has recorded five goals and four assists for nine points. His strongest performance came against Prince George on October 5th, where he notched two goals and an assist.

Looking Ahead

Both players will have the remainder of the WHL season to improve their draft stock, with NHL scouts sure to be keeping a close eye on their development. The Winterhawks' track record of developing NHL talent bodes well for both Štěbeták and Miller as they work toward their dreams of being selected in the 2025 NHL Draft. -

