Americans Announce 2024-25 SWX Broadcast Schedule

October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in partnership with KNDU/SWX, announced their 2024-25 regular season television broadcast schedule today.

SWX will broadcast a total of eight games, with five coming from the Toyota Center this upcoming season, beginning with their first broadcast on Saturday, November 2 against the Spokane Chiefs. They will also be carrying the annual Fred Meyer/Fast Signs Teddy Bear Toss, set for December 6 against the Vancouver Giants. All games will be available on Spectrum 183, 25.3/23.3 and the SWX Right Now website.

The full broadcast schedule is as follows:

Saturday, November 2 vs Spokane 6:00

Friday, December 6 vs Vancouver 7:00 - Fred Meyer/Fast Signs Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, February 15 @ Spokane 6:00

Friday, February 21 @ Spokane 7:00

Saturday, February 22 vs Spokane 6:00 - Inland Imaging First Responders Night

Friday, February 28 vs Vancouver 7:00 - Fred Meyer/SunWest Sportswear Pink Ice Night

Saturday, March 15 @ Spokane 6:00

Saturday, March 22 vs Spokane 6:00 - Autozone Alzheimer's Awareness Night

This schedule is subject to change.

