Americans Announce 2024-25 SWX Broadcast Schedule
October 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in partnership with KNDU/SWX, announced their 2024-25 regular season television broadcast schedule today.
SWX will broadcast a total of eight games, with five coming from the Toyota Center this upcoming season, beginning with their first broadcast on Saturday, November 2 against the Spokane Chiefs. They will also be carrying the annual Fred Meyer/Fast Signs Teddy Bear Toss, set for December 6 against the Vancouver Giants. All games will be available on Spectrum 183, 25.3/23.3 and the SWX Right Now website.
The full broadcast schedule is as follows:
Saturday, November 2 vs Spokane 6:00
Friday, December 6 vs Vancouver 7:00 - Fred Meyer/Fast Signs Teddy Bear Toss
Saturday, February 15 @ Spokane 6:00
Friday, February 21 @ Spokane 7:00
Saturday, February 22 vs Spokane 6:00 - Inland Imaging First Responders Night
Friday, February 28 vs Vancouver 7:00 - Fred Meyer/SunWest Sportswear Pink Ice Night
Saturday, March 15 @ Spokane 6:00
Saturday, March 22 vs Spokane 6:00 - Autozone Alzheimer's Awareness Night
This schedule is subject to change.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024
- Chiefs Acquire F Sam Oremba from Regina in Exchange for 2025 Fourth, 2026 Second - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Deal Oremba to Spokane for Pair of Draft Picks - Regina Pats
- Americans Announce 2024-25 SWX Broadcast Schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Broncos Kick-Off New Season Ticket Drive in Partnership with the Southwest Facility Foundation - Swift Current Broncos
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 2024-25 Regular Season TV Broadcast Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- T-Birds Game to be Broadcast on FOX 13+ - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Team BC, Team Sask Open WHL Cup with Wins - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Prince George Cougars Announce Community Heroes Weekend: November 9 & 10, 2024 - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Cut Down by Blades - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Fall In Shootout To Royals - Kelowna Rockets
- Wilke, Bear Net Two Goals Each in 6-1 Win over Wenatchee - Everett Silvertips
- Wenatchee Falls Victim to Fast Silvertips Start Wednesday in 6-1 Loss - Wenatchee Wild
- Tigers Take out Hitmen 4-2 on Home Ice - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tigers Double up Hitmen - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Americans Announce 2024-25 SWX Broadcast Schedule
- Jackson Smith, Jordan Gavin and Cash Koch listed on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft
- Jackson Smith Named to Roster for 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota
- Gavin Garland named WHL Rookie of the Week
- Sloan's overtime winner lifts Americans to fourth straight win