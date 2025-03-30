T-Birds Return Home with Series Tied

EVERETT, Wash. - Nathan Pilling and Braeden Cootes each had a goal and an assist, but the Seattle Thunderbirds fell to the Everett Silvertips, 3-2, in overtime of Game Two of their first-round playoff series Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena. Tied up at one win apiece, the best-of-seven matchup shifts to the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent for games three and four. Game Three is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Definitely a hard-fought battle," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "Playoff intensity with two rivals going at it. We kept our composure throughout the game, which was important. It was disappointing not to come up with the win, but we need to stay even keel and be ready for a long series. The series is tied now and it's on to the next one."

Everett got the only goal of the first period to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Thunderbirds tied it late in the second with a power play goal from Cootes at 16:30, assisted by Pilling and Radim Mrtka.

The Silvertips regained the lead with just under eight minutes remaining in the third period. Down one with a minute remaining, the T-Birds pulled the goalie for the extra skater. The move paid off when Pilling tipped in a Cootes shot with thirty seconds on the clock. Coster Dunn had the second assist.

"It was a really up and down game," commented Pilling of the tough loss. "Emotions were high, as any playoff game would be. The resilience of our group was pretty paramount there, to get that last one. Hopefully we can take that on to the next one."

Everett won it at 7:33 of the first overtime period.

"When you start a series on the road, you aim to get the split," said O'Dette of the two games in Everett. "We were able to do that. Sure we would have like to win this game, but the series now shifts to home ice. The reality is we're just preparing for the next game."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The loss snapped the T-Birds five game postseason winning streak dating back to the spring of 2023.

Through two games of the series, the T-Birds are winning the special teams battle. Seattle is 2-for-4 on the power play and has killed off 5-of-6 penalties. "That's important," explained O'Dette. "They have a dangerous power play and we've been able to come up with key kills at important points in the games. That allows us to stay in the game and not let it get away from us."

Goalie Scott Ratzlaff has stopped 89 of 94 shots through two games for a .947 SVS.

